This business tycoon quit high-paying job to build Rs 22,147 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani

Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of Nykaa, India’s top beauty and fashion retailer, is one of the richest women in the country. Falguni Nayar was once an investment banker and she left her high-paying job to turn entrepreneur and is now the richest self-made woman entrepreneur in India.

Falguni Nayar succeeded in building a multi-billion dollar brand on the basis of her talent, perseverance and lots of hard work. Falguni Nayar was ranked 44th in the Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 wealthiest people. She has a net worth of around Rs 22,000 crore (USD 2.7 billion), according to a Forbes report.

Falguni Nayar was born on February 19, 1963 in Mumbai. Her parents are from Gujarat. Falguni Nayar has studied at IIM Ahmedabad. She is married to Sanjay Nayar, who is currently the head of the private equity firm KKR & Co.

Falguni Nayar worked at Kotak Mahindra Bank for around two decades but she always wanted to run her own business and that’s why she quit her job as Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Investment Bank to launch Nykaa in 2012. Nykaa currently sells over 4,500 products both online and through physical stores.

In 2021, Falguni Nayar took Nykaa public and thus became India's richest self-made female entrepreneur. Falguni Nayar’s twin daughter and son both work for Nykaa and are board members too.

According to expers, Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa is set to face stiff competition from Reliance Retail, which has launched Tira to challenge Nykaa. It is to be noted that Reliance Retail is being led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Amb