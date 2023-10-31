Headlines

This business tycoon owns Delhi's second-most expensive home worth Rs 92 crore; his net worth is...

The Ruia brothers, Shashi and Ravi, of the Essar Group, possess the Ruia Mansion, one of the most lavish homes in all of India. Located on Tees January Marg, New Delhi, this opulent home is 2.24 acres in size and features an indoor swimming pool and a large lawn.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Aside from Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and a few others, Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia is among the wealthiest businesspeople. Forbes magazine named him and his brother among the wealthiest people in the world in 2012. According to reports, the sibling pair's incredible net worth in 2021 was $2.2 billion, or Rs 18,000 crore.

The Ruia brothers, Shashi and Ravi, of the Essar Group, possess the Ruia Mansion, one of the most lavish homes in all of India. Located on Tees January Marg, New Delhi, this opulent home is 2.24 acres in size and features an indoor swimming pool and a large lawn. Additionally, it's just one of their many local and foreign residence. According to Business Insider, they had to pay Rs 92 crore for it.

Who is Ravi Ruia?

Born in 1949, Ravi Rui graduated from Chennai's College of Engineering, Guindy, with a mechanical engineering degree. Having started his career in his family's business, Ravi collaborated with his older brother Shashi Ruia to lead the company to its current state of excellence, assisting in the consolidation of its divisions and establishing international operations.

After paying £113 million to Russian businessman Andrey Goncharenko, Ravi Ruia acquired the renowned London mansion Hanover Lodge in 2023. Together, the brothers Shashi and Ravi established Essar Global Fund Limited (EGFL), a diversified worldwide private fund that is solely under the management of Essar Capital Limited, its investment manager.

EGFL is an international investor that holds a variety of top-notch assets spread throughout the main industries of Metals & Minerals, Services & Technology, Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Power, Infrastructure, which includes Ports, Terminals, and EPC businesses, and Energy.

According to the Essar website, these businesses generate up to $13 billion in revenue annually. Almost 7000 people are employed by them. 

 

