Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who is one of the biggest and richest tech leaders in the world has donated his 41 lakh shares in Alphabet, Google’s parent company. According to a report in Bloomberg, the worth of these shares is USD 70 million (approximately Rs 6,000 crore). However, to whom he donated this gift is not known. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index says that Sergey Brin is worth more than USD 144 billion (Rs 12,280,896,000,000). Considering this worth, Brin is among top 10 richest people in the world and so he beats India’s richest men- Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group’s owner Gautam Adani. Where Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is Rs 8.6 lakh crore and Gautam Adani’s Rs 8.4 lakh crore.

Sergey Brin’s donations

Brin has donated all his 41 lakh shares in Alphabet, however, what is surprising is that even in the regulatory filings it is not mentioned to whom he has donated these massive shares. However, these shares were equally distributed between the new converted Class A and Class C stock. Some speculations have been made according to which the chances are that the recipient could be a charity, trust, or even financial entity.

This is not the first time that Sergey Brin has planned to donate his shares. In 2023, he donated shares worth USD 60 billion from Google’s behalf after beginning Artificial Intelligence (AI) search. Even last year in two instances, first in May 2024 and second in November 2024 he donated shares worth more than USD 10 billion. Sergey Brin is also a very big advocate of research on Parkinson's disease. The disease creates progressive neurological disorder and affects movement, balance, and coordination.

He has a not-for-profit climate and health organisation which has funded many startups related to diverse fields like psychedelics and a USD 155 billion energy project in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recently, the shares of Alphabet have witnessed a rise. After Google announced AI updates in its search engine, it saw a 5.6% rise in its shares on May 21. The announcement of the new product was made during the Annual Developers Summit on May 20. Google has said that it will start a new tab under the name ‘AI Mode’ for all users in the US. The tab will make many alternatives of Open AI’s ChatGPT model available to users via its AI Model with which users would be able to interact directly.