This business magnate bought India’s most expensive home in 2021, here’s the whopping cost

File Photo

In the list for the most expensive homes bought in India in 2021, the Malabar Hill area property acquired by billionaire investor and businessman Radhakishan Damani is at the top. The founder and CEO of DMart-parent Avenue Supermarts bought the Mumbai home in April 2021. The whopping amount of the purchase: Rs 1,001 crore.

Radhakishan Damani’s Rs 1,001 crore house

The property is reportedly spread over a staggering 61914 square feet. The house is 90 years old and was previously with three trustees and business partners at Premchand Roychand & Sons LLC Partner Phoenix Family Trust.

The lavish property was bought by Radhakishan Damani along with his brother Gopikishan Damani. The billionaire had paid Rs 30 crore in stamp duty for the property, as per a document filed with the Department of Registration & Stamps, Government of Maharashtra.

Apart from the Malabar Hill property, Damani also owns a house in the upscale Altamount Road locality of Mumbai. Damani, who was a mentor to billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is worth $18 billion. Among the properties he owns is also a 156-room Radisson Blu Resort situated in Alibaug.

READ | Meet the IIT professor set to bring on-demand, door-to-door flying taxis to Indians by 2023

Other expensive properties in India bought in 2021

After Damani’s Rs 1,001 crore property, the second most expensive tag for 2021 went to K Raheja Corp promoters and real estate moguls Ravi and Neel Raheja. They bought a 66,811-square-foot property in Worli for Rs 427 crore.

The third most expensive was a Rs 253 crore property at Prithviraj Road in Delhi which was bought by JK Papers Limited. The fourth most expensive was Rajesh and Ajay Mehra of Jaquar Group for Rs 235 crore in Westend Greens in Delhi.