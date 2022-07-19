Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

This business magnate bought India’s most expensive home in 2021, here’s the whopping cost

The property spread over a staggering 61914 square feet is located in the Malabar Hill residential area of Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

This business magnate bought India’s most expensive home in 2021, here’s the whopping cost
File Photo

In the list for the most expensive homes bought in India in 2021, the Malabar Hill area property acquired by billionaire investor and businessman Radhakishan Damani is at the top. The founder and CEO of DMart-parent Avenue Supermarts bought the Mumbai home in April 2021. The whopping amount of the purchase: Rs 1,001 crore. 

Radhakishan Damani’s Rs 1,001 crore house

The property is reportedly spread over a staggering 61914 square feet. The house is 90 years old and was previously with three trustees and business partners at Premchand Roychand & Sons LLC Partner Phoenix Family Trust.

The lavish property was bought by Radhakishan Damani along with his brother Gopikishan Damani. The billionaire had paid Rs 30 crore in stamp duty for the property, as per a document filed with the Department of Registration & Stamps, Government of Maharashtra.

Apart from the Malabar Hill property, Damani also owns a house in the upscale Altamount Road locality of Mumbai. Damani, who was a mentor to billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is worth $18 billion. Among the properties he owns is also a 156-room Radisson Blu Resort situated in Alibaug.

READ | Meet the IIT professor set to bring on-demand, door-to-door flying taxis to Indians by 2023

Other expensive properties in India bought in 2021

After Damani’s Rs 1,001 crore property, the second most expensive tag for 2021 went to K Raheja Corp promoters and real estate moguls Ravi and Neel Raheja. They bought a 66,811-square-foot property in Worli for Rs 427 crore.

The third most expensive was a Rs 253 crore property at Prithviraj Road in Delhi which was bought by JK Papers Limited. The fourth most expensive was Rajesh and Ajay Mehra of Jaquar Group for Rs 235 crore in Westend Greens in Delhi. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.