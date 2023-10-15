Headlines

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

LIC scheme: Invest Rs 45 per day in this policy and get up to Rs 25 lakh, here's how

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

This Bollywood actor was Aamir Khan's co-star, quit acting to found Rs 110 crore company; net worth is…

ISRO to conduct first test flight for Gaganyaan mission on October 21

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

LIC scheme: Invest Rs 45 per day in this policy and get up to Rs 25 lakh, here's how

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

Rohit Sharma's superfood-rich diet for weight loss

Thyroid: 5 drinks to improve thyroid function

AI reimagines Friends characters as Middle Eastern people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

'Us thappad ki goonj...': Ranbir Kapoor recalls when he got 'the beating of a life' from his school principal

When Shah Rukh Khan said he 'never thought' Gauri Khan would be a good mother: 'She doesn’t come across as...'

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

HomeBusiness

Business

This Bollywood actor was Aamir Khan's co-star, quit acting to found Rs 110 crore company; net worth is…

Starring in one of the most successful movies in India, this co-star of Aamir Khan decided to quit Bollywood and start his own company, becoming a millionaire.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rang De Basanti is considered to be one of the most popular and cult-classic movies of India, and one of its lead actors is now a successful businessman. Aamir Khan’s co-star Kunal Kapoor decided to found his own company years ago, giving him more success than Bollywood ever could.

Kunal Kapoor, who played the role of Aslam in Rang De Basanti alongside Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi, decided to etch his own path to success by quitting acting. Not many people know, but Kapoor is the man behind the leading crowd-funding platform Ketto.

Turning into an entrepreneur-investor, Kunal Kapoor is the co-founder of Ketto, a widely popular crowd-funding platform that raises money for several causes and people who are less fortunate. Kapoor founded Ketto in 2012, along with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth.

The wide success of Rang De Basanti opened up the Bollywood world for Kunal Kapoor but after a few minor hits, the actor decided to take a hiatus from the industry. Kapoor had a penchant for entrepreneurship and was an active donor in NGOs, which prompted him to found Ketto.

Kunal Kapoor’s first entrepreneurial venture was when he was just 16 when he tried to export mangoes to Hong Kong amid rising demand. Ketto was the second business idea of Kunal Kapoor, and became a hit with the investors.

The main idea behind Ketto was to bridge the gap between people in need and those who can help, negating the role of NGOs and cutting the cost of crowd-funding. Ketto currently has a success rate of over 70 percent in raising funds for a cause.

Till now, Ketto has raised over USD 150 million (Rs 1,249 crore) for different causes on its platform, and the startup has a total revenue of over Rs 110 crore. Meanwhile, actor and co-founder Kunal Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 166 crore, as per reports.

READ | Anil Ambani’s Rs 23,000 crore firm in big trouble, share price plunges below Rs 2 amid billion-dollar debt

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video sends chills: Fearless lion saves sister from hyena ambush, watch

Operation Ajay: First flight carrying 212 stranded Indians from Tel Aviv lands in Delhi amid Israel-Hamas war

Delhi-NCR's air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, AQI at 266

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

Explainer: How is income tax on stock market gains calculated? Rules for short, long-term capital gains

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE