This Bollywood actor was Aamir Khan's co-star, quit acting to found Rs 110 crore company; net worth is…

Starring in one of the most successful movies in India, this co-star of Aamir Khan decided to quit Bollywood and start his own company, becoming a millionaire.

Rang De Basanti is considered to be one of the most popular and cult-classic movies of India, and one of its lead actors is now a successful businessman. Aamir Khan’s co-star Kunal Kapoor decided to found his own company years ago, giving him more success than Bollywood ever could.

Kunal Kapoor, who played the role of Aslam in Rang De Basanti alongside Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi, decided to etch his own path to success by quitting acting. Not many people know, but Kapoor is the man behind the leading crowd-funding platform Ketto.

Turning into an entrepreneur-investor, Kunal Kapoor is the co-founder of Ketto, a widely popular crowd-funding platform that raises money for several causes and people who are less fortunate. Kapoor founded Ketto in 2012, along with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth.

The wide success of Rang De Basanti opened up the Bollywood world for Kunal Kapoor but after a few minor hits, the actor decided to take a hiatus from the industry. Kapoor had a penchant for entrepreneurship and was an active donor in NGOs, which prompted him to found Ketto.

Kunal Kapoor’s first entrepreneurial venture was when he was just 16 when he tried to export mangoes to Hong Kong amid rising demand. Ketto was the second business idea of Kunal Kapoor, and became a hit with the investors.

The main idea behind Ketto was to bridge the gap between people in need and those who can help, negating the role of NGOs and cutting the cost of crowd-funding. Ketto currently has a success rate of over 70 percent in raising funds for a cause.

Till now, Ketto has raised over USD 150 million (Rs 1,249 crore) for different causes on its platform, and the startup has a total revenue of over Rs 110 crore. Meanwhile, actor and co-founder Kunal Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 166 crore, as per reports.

READ | Anil Ambani’s Rs 23,000 crore firm in big trouble, share price plunges below Rs 2 amid billion-dollar debt