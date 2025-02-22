Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, lost over 100 billlion dollars (approximately Rs 10,000 crores) in net worth in merely 75 days, since December 18, 2024, as per a report by india.com.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, lost over 100 billlion dollars (approximately Rs 8 lakh crores) in net worth in merely 75 days, since December 18, 2024, as per a report by india.com.

As per the details, Musk, world's richest man, suffered an erosion of 11 per cent to his net worth so far this year.

Musk remains richest man in the world

Elon Musk's net worth saw a massive surge, touching the 500 billion mark after Donald Trump registered a landslide victory in the US Presidential polls in November. The Tesla CEO currently boasts a net worth of 384 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

Despite the loss, the Tesla CEO remains the richest man in the world, closely followed by Meta CEO Mark Zukerberg (236 billion dollars) and Amazon founded Jeff Bezos (230.9 billion dollars).

Elon Musk lost 100 billion dollars in jyst 75 days. Looking at the estimates, the Tesla CEO lost Rs 12,000 crores per day, i.e., Rs 486 crores per hour and around Rs 8 crores per minute!