Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050913
HomeBusiness

This billionaire family is set to buy Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital once worth Rs 93,851 crore; whopping deal price is…

As Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani is selling his company after declaring bankruptcy, one billionaire family has stepped up for the buyout.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

This billionaire family is set to buy Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital once worth Rs 93,851 crore; whopping deal price is…
Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani, who was once one of India’s richest men, has had mounting financial troubles in the past and is expected to sell his company Reliance Capital to a billionaire family – the Hinduja group.

According to the latest reports about the sale of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital, the lenders of the multibillion-dollar firm are currently leaning towards the Hinduja brothers buying the company, which once made the younger Ambani brothers ultra-wealthy.

Reliance Capital, currently owned by Anil Ambani and undergoing massive loss, was worth Rs 93,851 crore in 2018, according to Times Now. After the younger Ambani’s downfall, the net worth of the company plummeted, with the lenders now getting impatient to sell.

cre_Trending

The resolution plan to buy out and revive Reliance Capital has been submitted by Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), which was the lone bidder in the second round of the action, and made a record bid of Rs 9661 crore.

As much as 99 percent of the Reliance Capital lenders have voted in favour of the Hinduja Group-led IIHL group for the buyout. Apart from acquiring Anil Ambani’s company, Hinduja Group will also acquire the Rs 500 crore cash balance of the company.

While Reliance Capital was worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore just a few years ago, the combined net worth of the Hinduja brothers is Rs 1,24,250 crores. However, the final formalities of the deal are yet to be finalized by the IIHL group and Reliance Capital lenders.

This deal could prove to be beneficial for Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani, who had declared bankruptcy years ago and had gone on record to say that his net worth is currently zero, despite being India’s leading businessman once.

After the sale of the company, lenders are expected to receive Rs 10,200 crore for distribution, leading to around 65 percent of their investment recovered.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1,50,000 crore move likely to make 36 lakh people richer, expected share price to be...

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways to launch 'Heritage Special' train based on steam engine theme: Ashwini Vaishnaw
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.