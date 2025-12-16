THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Elon Musk has become the first person ever worth USD 600 billion, fueled by the success of SpaceX, Tesla, and his AI startup xAI. SpaceX’s potential IPO at a USD 800 billion valuation boosts his wealth, while Tesla’s stock rise and groundbreaking projects add to his growing fortune.

In a monumental achievement, Elon Musk has made history by becoming the first person ever to reach a net worth of USD 600 billion, according to Forbes. This milestone comes just months after Musk surpassed the USD 500 billion mark in October, cementing his status as one of the world's wealthiest individuals. His wealth surge is largely attributed to the remarkable growth of his ventures, particularly SpaceX and Tesla.

SpaceX's Potential IPO Fuels Wealth Surge

A significant factor behind Musk’s latest fortune is the anticipated public offering of SpaceX. Reports suggest that the space exploration company could go public at a valuation of USD 800 billion, a move that would significantly boost Musk’s net worth. As of Monday, Forbes estimates that Musk's wealth had risen to approximately $677 billion due to this potential IPO. Musk owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, and the company's expected valuation could contribute USD 168 billion to his overall wealth.

Tesla’s Role in Musk’s Rising Net Worth

In addition to SpaceX, Tesla, the electric vehicle company Musk leads, continues to play a crucial role in his financial ascent. Despite a slowdown in sales, Tesla's stock has surged 13% this year. On Monday, shares rose by nearly 4% after Musk revealed that the company was testing robotaxis, vehicles operating without safety monitors in the front passenger seat. Tesla’s continued innovation and Musk’s bold vision for the future have kept investor confidence high, contributing to his growing fortune.

Musk's Record-Breaking Pay Package

Musk’s wealth trajectory has been further fueled by an unprecedented USD 1 trillion pay plan approved by Tesla shareholders in November. The pay package, described as the largest corporate compensation plan in history, aligns with Musk’s vision to transform Tesla from an electric vehicle manufacturer into a powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. This move reflects the strong belief investors have in Musk's ability to lead the company into the future.

xAI: Musk’s Foray into Artificial Intelligence

Musk’s ventures extend beyond space and electric cars. His artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is also seeing substantial growth. Reports suggest that xAI is in advanced talks to raise USD 15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of USD 230 billion, further expanding Musk's reach in the tech sector. This would further bolster his net worth and underscore his influence in cutting-edge industries like AI, robotics, and space exploration.

A Pioneering Vision

Elon Musk’s rise to a USD 600 billion fortune is a testament to his remarkable ability to disrupt industries and turn bold ideas into reality. From SpaceX’s potential IPO to Tesla’s groundbreaking innovations in EV technology and robotics, Musk’s portfolio is expanding rapidly, securing his position as one of the most influential entrepreneurs of the modern era. As he continues to shape the future of multiple industries, it’s clear that Musk's wealth is not just a reflection of his business acumen but also his unwavering ambition to change the world.