THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior after Bigg Boss 19, gives sneak peek of lavish home, luxury car collection, here's what her father does, he is...

Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser: Leaks, strange noises, rusty water and more

Big blow to Pakistan as 'Super Flu’ threat looms this winter: What is H3N2 virus, know symptoms, risks and precautions

Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 200 crore hit will premiere on THIS date, here's where you can watch

BIG relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, Delhi court refuses to take note of...

Goa Nightclub fire: Luthra Brothers, Birch Club owners, deported; to land in Delhi today

Kareena Kapoor Khan channels 90s glam in show-stopping Valentino look, SEE pics

Statue of Liberty's massive replica in Brazil collapses after severe storm; Watch viral video

Good news for UP commuters: 74 km link road to connect Ganga-Yamuna expressway, to boost connectivity in THESE areas; Check details

Vicky Kaushal flashes his phone to Alia Bhatt at award night, her reaction convinces netizens 'he's showing baby Kaushal's pics'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior after Bigg Boss 19, gives sneak peek of lavish home, luxury car collection, here's what her father does, he is...

Tanya Mittal returns home after Bigg Boss 19, gives sneak peek of home, cars

Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser: Leaks, strange noises, rusty water and more

Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser

From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-awaited movies this season

Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-a

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Elon Musk has become the first person ever worth USD 600 billion, fueled by the success of SpaceX, Tesla, and his AI startup xAI. SpaceX’s potential IPO at a USD 800 billion valuation boosts his wealth, while Tesla’s stock rise and groundbreaking projects add to his growing fortune.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a monumental achievement, Elon Musk has made history by becoming the first person ever to reach a net worth of USD 600 billion, according to Forbes. This milestone comes just months after Musk surpassed the USD 500 billion mark in October, cementing his status as one of the world's wealthiest individuals. His wealth surge is largely attributed to the remarkable growth of his ventures, particularly SpaceX and Tesla.

SpaceX's Potential IPO Fuels Wealth Surge

A significant factor behind Musk’s latest fortune is the anticipated public offering of SpaceX. Reports suggest that the space exploration company could go public at a valuation of USD 800 billion, a move that would significantly boost Musk’s net worth. As of Monday, Forbes estimates that Musk's wealth had risen to approximately $677 billion due to this potential IPO. Musk owns an estimated 42% stake in SpaceX, and the company's expected valuation could contribute USD 168 billion to his overall wealth.

Tesla’s Role in Musk’s Rising Net Worth

In addition to SpaceX, Tesla, the electric vehicle company Musk leads, continues to play a crucial role in his financial ascent. Despite a slowdown in sales, Tesla's stock has surged 13% this year. On Monday, shares rose by nearly 4% after Musk revealed that the company was testing robotaxis, vehicles operating without safety monitors in the front passenger seat. Tesla’s continued innovation and Musk’s bold vision for the future have kept investor confidence high, contributing to his growing fortune.

Musk's Record-Breaking Pay Package

Musk’s wealth trajectory has been further fueled by an unprecedented USD 1 trillion pay plan approved by Tesla shareholders in November. The pay package, described as the largest corporate compensation plan in history, aligns with Musk’s vision to transform Tesla from an electric vehicle manufacturer into a powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. This move reflects the strong belief investors have in Musk's ability to lead the company into the future.

xAI: Musk’s Foray into Artificial Intelligence

Musk’s ventures extend beyond space and electric cars. His artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is also seeing substantial growth. Reports suggest that xAI is in advanced talks to raise USD 15 billion in fresh equity at a valuation of USD 230 billion, further expanding Musk's reach in the tech sector. This would further bolster his net worth and underscore his influence in cutting-edge industries like AI, robotics, and space exploration.

A Pioneering Vision

Elon Musk’s rise to a USD 600 billion fortune is a testament to his remarkable ability to disrupt industries and turn bold ideas into reality. From SpaceX’s potential IPO to Tesla’s groundbreaking innovations in EV technology and robotics, Musk’s portfolio is expanding rapidly, securing his position as one of the most influential entrepreneurs of the modern era. As he continues to shape the future of multiple industries, it’s clear that Musk's wealth is not just a reflection of his business acumen but also his unwavering ambition to change the world.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior after Bigg Boss 19, gives sneak peek of lavish home, luxury car collection, here's what her father does, he is...
Tanya Mittal returns home after Bigg Boss 19, gives sneak peek of home, cars
Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser: Leaks, strange noises, rusty water and more
Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser
Big blow to Pakistan as 'Super Flu’ threat looms this winter: What is H3N2 virus, know symptoms, risks and precautions
Big blow to Pakistan as 'Super Flu’ threat looms this winter: What is H3N2 virus
Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 200 crore hit will premiere on THIS date, here's where you can watch
Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann, Rashmika's will premiere on THIS date
BIG relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, Delhi court refuses to take note of...
BIG relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, Delhi court re
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-awaited movies this season
Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-a
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement