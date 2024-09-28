Twitter
Business

This Indian billionaire gave Rs 17600000000000 in charity, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Jamsetji Tata’s charitable donations have exceeded many current philanthropists like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Azim Premji, and Shiv Nadar.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:18 AM IST

This Indian billionaire gave Rs 17600000000000 in charity, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata
When we talk about charity or philanthropy, names like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Azim Premji come to our mind. However, the title of the world's most charitable billionaire belongs to Jamsetji Tata. 

Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, whose donation contributions have crossed almost Rs 8,29,734 crore, surpassing the charity of today's leading businessmen. Jamsetji Tata often referred to as the 'Father of Indian Industry,' Jamsetji Tata's philanthropic efforts have transformed countless lives across India.
 
Jamsetji Tata’s donations focused on healthcare and education which made him the world’s most charitable individual. 

The Tata Group was established by Jamsetji Tata in 1868 and has since expanded to become the biggest and most prestigious conglomerate in India, with a valuation of about Rs 24 lakh crore. With 30 enterprises spanning 10 industries with an Indian headquarters, the Tata Group has a wider global presence. His generation was shown the way towards social responsibility, which the TATA group is still pursuing.

Jamsetji Tata was born into a Zoroastrian Parsi family in Gujarat on March 3, 1839. His two sons, Dorabji and Ratanji Tata, continued his tradition of industrial innovation and philanthropy. The Tata family has made significant contributions to business and humanitarian concerns while upholding the ideals that Jamsetji Tata instilled.

Tata's contributions to healthcare and education have a long-lasting effect. The Tata Group has carried on Jamsetji Tata's charitable heritage by becoming a byword for corporate social responsibility. Millions of people have benefited from the organisations and initiatives he funded, demonstrating the long-lasting impact of his contributions to healthcare and education. Generations after generation are still motivated by his idea to use riches to improve society.

