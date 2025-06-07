In 2024, a total of 1,52,992 employees were laid off by 551 companies.

Layoffs are very common these days, with big companies like Google, Microsoft, Infosys, and IBM conducting layoffs. Another name that has recently been added to this list is Citigroup. According to Reuters, multinational investment bank and financial services company will lay off around 3,500 tech workers at its China Citi Solution Centres in Dalian and Shanghai. The reduction is anticipated to be finished by the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2025 and is a part of the bank’s broader global restructuring strategy



With an emphasis on enhancing risk and data management, the US-based banking behemoth stated that the action is intended to streamline and simplify its global technology operations. Although the corporation has not revealed precise numbers or locations, it is anticipated that some of the impacted positions would be moved to other Citi technology hubs.

The majority of the affected jobs are full-time positions, according to the Reuters report that cited a source familiar with the matter. According to the source, Citi will keep about 2,000 workers in China after the layoffs, including a few hundred in the technology division.

For Citi's international businesses, the service and technology centres in China offer operations and financial technology services. The bank made it clear that the layoffs would not have an impact on its domestic banking activities.

According to Reuters, Marc Luet, Citi's head of banking for Japan, Asia North, and Australia, stated that the corporation is still working to establish a completely owned securities and futures company in China. "Citi remains focused on supporting both cross-border banking needs and its international clients' business in the region," he said, reaffirming the bank's commitment to its corporate and institutional clients in China.

The announcement comes after Citi had cut about 200 information technology contractor roles in China. Following regulatory scrutiny over data stewardship and insufficient internal controls, the bank also announced plans in March to hire thousands of full-time tech workers worldwide and lessen its reliance on IT contractors.

As part of a larger reorganisation headed by CEO Jane Fraser, Citi has also reduced operations in the US, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Poland to increase efficiency and lower operational risk.

The multinational consumer products corporation Procter & Gamble said Thursday that it would fire 7,000 workers worldwide, or 15% of its non-manufacturing personnel. The company's reorganisation strategy to improve work structure includes job cutbacks, which will occur over the next two years.

According to Reuters, a P&G official stated at a Deutsche Bank conference in Paris that the Tide detergent manufacturer intends to discontinue a number of product categories, brands, and forms in specific areas. According to the report, some brand divestitures may also be part of the exits.

In recent years, following COVID-19, major international corporations, particularly IT firms, have begun implementing layoffs as a cost-cutting measure. 141 IT companies have laid off 62,832 workers so far in 2025.

A total of 551 organisations laid off 1,52,992 workers in 2024.

Recently, Microsoft announced its decision to lay off 6,000 employees, which is 3% of its workforce. In response to these widespread layoffs, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that "reorganisation rather than performance" was the cause.