This actor quit Bollywood to found Rs 100 crore fitness empire, has 29 crore YouTube views; net worth is…

Fitness influencer and businessman Sahil Khan tried his hand at Bollywood in movies like Style and Xcuse Me, but decided to build his own company.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

While Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi found success in his acting career, his co-star Sahil Khan chose a different path after his attempt of becoming an Indian acting sensation failed. While many remember Sahil Khan from movies like Style and Xcuse Me, not many know that he now runs a successful multi-crore business.

Sahil Khan starred in the film Style alongside Sharman Joshi in 2001, and later went on to star in its sequel Xcuse Me. However, both films failed to perform on the box office. While Sharman Joshi eventually got to star in big budget films, Sahil Khan’s fate was not quite the same.

After all of his movies tanked on the box office, Sahil Khan decided to take a hiatus from Bollywood and television. Bidding adieu to his acting career in the early 2010s, Khan decided to explore success as an entrepreneur by establishing his own fitness company.

Sahil Khan’s journey towards his fitness empire started with his small investments in gyms across the country. He soon founded his own company called Divine Nutrition. The company sells fitness supplements such as whey protein, creatine and muscle gainers.

According to several news reports, Sahil Khan’s business Divine Nutrition is worth over Rs 100 crore and he runs a successful gym chain across the country. Not only this, but Khan is also a prominent fitness trainer and has a successful YouTube channel.

Sahil Khan’s fitness YouTube channel showcases his lifestyle, where uploads fitness and bodybuilding videos. His YouTube channel has 3.2 million subscribers and over 29 crore views on his videos. It is estimated that Sahil Khan’s net worth is Rs 40-60 crore.

Sahil Khan has now once again started making appearances in TV shows and movies, and is working towards expanding his business empire.

