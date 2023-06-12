This 90-year-old with net worth Rs 20,000 crore still goes to office 6 times a week | File Photo

Dr Prathap C Reddy is one of the most inspirational business leaders of India. One who is perhaps above the concept of retirement. The 90-year-old who has achieved more than most in his life is still as active as ever. In fact, Reddy still goes to his office in Chennai and just takes one day off in the week.

Like most young professionals, Reddy has a six-day work week that begins at 10 am and goes up till 5 pm. Four decades ago, the hospital tycoon took the big leap into business at the age of 50. Most people are at the twilight of their careers, thinking and planning about life after they retire.

Reddy oversees a massive medicare empire which is steered by his four daughters, Preetha Reddy, Suneeta Reddy, Shobana Kamineni and Sangita Reddy. The oldest Preetha is the Managing Director (MD) and youngest Sangita is Joint MD. Suneeta and Shobana are executive vice chairpersons.

All of the Reddy second-generation are successful and award-winning business leaders that handle different key roles for the Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited. The family owns 29.3% of the listed company with a market cap of over Rs 70,000 crore. Apollo now has 21 brands under its umbrella. This includes 5,000 pharmacy stores, 291 primary care clinics, digital health portal, diagnostics chain and maternity services apart from the flagship chain with 71 hospitals.

Reddy has carefully carved out the succession strategy. The aim was to ensure that his conglomerate doesn’t just have a stable future but also thrives under the leadership of his next generations. Perhaps the most important reason Reddy is still in office is paving the platform for the third generation of business leaders. He has 10 grandchildren, 9 of which are already in the fold. He recently sought interests and strengths from his grandchildren and is in the process of sending them their KRAs (key responsibility areas), according to a LiveMint report.