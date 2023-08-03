This 25-year-old heir to Rs 7000 crore fortune teamed up with Ratan Tata's firm to create luxury hotel; room price is...

The 25-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padnamabh Singh is heir to his family’s Rs 7000 crore fortune and has recently teamed up with Tata Group’s Taj Hotels to run an ultra-luxury hotel.

The royal families of Rajasthan’s Jaipur are some of the wealthiest royals to exist in the country, and the current Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh is one of the rising business names in the city, apart from still holding his royal title in the state.

Padmanabh Singh is the 25-year-old heir of the Jaipur royal family, who was recently crowned the unofficial title of the Maharaja of Jaipur. Apart from being from one of the wealthiest families in India, Singh is also establishing a business empire, starting from his own home – the Rambagh Palace.

Padmanabh Singh has a family fortune of nearly USD 855 million, which comes out to over Rs 7020 crores. However, he is aimed at expanding his family’s wealth by teaming up with Ratan Tata’s Tata Group and entering into a partnership with Taj Hotels.

Singh, who is the Maharaja of Jaipur, is an Indian polo player and was given the unofficial title Maharaja of Jaipur at the age of 12, when his grandfather Bhawani Singh passed away, making him the heir of his massive hotel business.

Later, Padmanabh Singh decided to team up with Taj Hotels, India’s leading hotel chain run by Tata Group, to open a luxury hotel of his own. Singh decided to turn his own residence, the Rambagh Palace, into a five-star luxury resort in Jaipur.

The Rambagh Palace was built in 1887 and has housed the royal family of Jaipur since then. The massive palace was turned into a hotel by the Taj Hotel Group years ago and now offers a luxury palace experience to all those visiting Jaipur.

Padmanabh Singh’s residence Rambagh Palace has over 70 ultra-luxury rooms, with many amenities and a royal experience. Each room at the Rambagh Palace costs over Rs 30,000 per night, with the luxury suite at the hotel costing nearly Rs 1 lakh per night.

