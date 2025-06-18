In a major milestone for the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India, French military aircraft and business jet maker Dassualt Aviation is set to partner with businessman Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group company Reliance Aerostructure Ltd (RAL) to manufacture Falcon 2000 in Nagpur.

In a major milestone for the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India, French military aircraft and business jet maker Dassualt Aviation is set to partner with businessman Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group company Reliance Aerostructure Ltd (RAL) to manufacture its best-selling business executive jet—the Falcon 2000—at Nagpur in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, the two aerospace giants announced a strategic partnership for this purpose at the Paris Air Show, declaring that the first made-in-India Falcon 2000 jet should be ready by 2028. The intitiative is also being viewed as a big push to the central government's committment to Make-in-India vow.

The announcement comes barely two weeks after Dassault and Tata Advanced Systems announced a partnership to manufacture the fuselage of the Rafale fighter aircraft-- which constitutes a significant part of the Indian defence ecosystem.

Pertinent to note that the French company has a long-standing relationship with India, given its most notable fighter jets including Mirage 2000 and Rafale are part of the Indian Air Force’s fleet of fighters.

About Falcon 2000

The Dassault Falcon 2000 is a business jet produced by Dassault Aviation. According to an official statement from the French company, the Falcon 2000 is a wide-body transcontinental twin-engine aircraft, possessing capability to carry up to 19 passengers.

Dassault builds the Falcon 2000 in association with Italian firm Alenia, reflecting the experience gained from 30 years of service to the business and military aviation markets.

The Falcon 2000 has inherited the Falcon 900’s fuselage diameter, wing design, and some systems like the landing gear. The resulting plane is a working tool for numerous leading international corporations, providing a comfortable and cost-efficient working environment.