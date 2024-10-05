These siblings overtake Gautam Adani in billionaires list, combined net worth more than Elon Musk, they are…

Three members of the Walton family have surpassed Gautam Adani on the list of richest people.

Gautam Adani is currently the second richest person in India. He is the chairman of the Adani Group, which ranks as India’s third-largest industrial conglomerate. However, his position has slipped in the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. As per th list, Adani he has fallen to 18th place with a net worth of USD 99.5 billion.

Three members of the Walton family have surpassed Gautam Adani on the list of richest people.

The Waltons hold a 47 percent stake in Walmart Inc., the world's largest company by revenue, which was founded in 1962 by Sam Walton. The combined net worth of Sam Walton's two sons and daughter exceeds USD 100 billion, further solidifying their status as prominent figures in global wealth.

Jim Walton, Sam Walton's son, ranks 15th on the list of the world's richest individuals, with a net worth of USD 103 billion. His brother, Rob Walton, follows in 16th place at USD 101 billion, while their sister, Alice Walton, is ranked 17th with a net worth of USD 100 billion, making her the richest woman in the world.

This year, each of the three siblings saw their fortunes increase by USD 30 billion. Although their brother John Walton has passed away, his son Lucas Walton boasts a net worth of USD 35.7 billion, while their mother, Christy Walton, has a net worth of USD 16.1 billion. Collectively, the Walton family's combined wealth is around USD 356 billion, significantly surpassing that of the world's richest man, Elon Musk, who stands at USD 263 billion.

Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue, boasting over 10,500 stores across 19 countries. In the United States alone, it operates more than 5,200 locations. This retail giant employs approximately 21 lakh people, a workforce that greatly exceeds the population of many nations, underscoring its significant impact on both the economy and the global market.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.