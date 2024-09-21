Twitter
Business

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…

Their hunch paid off. In just one month, they received over 300 orders for their premium halwa box, with the demand quickly spreading to the UK, Turkey, Germany, and the UAE

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 07:03 AM IST

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…
Shabaash Ahmed NC, Sanu Mohammad C, Irfan Safar S, and Thesrif Ali PK
Who would have thought that a love for halwa could turn into a business empire? In the quiet town of Kozhikode, four childhood friends, bound by tradition and a shared love for a local delicacy, embarked on a journey that would change their lives forever. What started as an experiment in 2023 quickly evolved into a flourishing business, generating lakhs in revenue and capturing the hearts of people worldwide. Their story isn’t just about a sweet treat; it’s about passion, innovation, and the determination to bring the taste of Kerala to the world.

India is a land of diverse flavours, and every region has its own signature dishes. Kozhikode, a city in Kerala, is famous for its unique style of halwa—a sweet, jelly-like treat that holds a special place in the hearts of locals. For four childhood friends—Shabaash Ahmed NC, Sanu Mohammad C, Irfan Safar S, and Thesrif Ali PK—this love for Kozhikode halwa turned into a business idea that would make waves across the globe.

In 2023, the group of friends decided to turn their passion for this halwa into a business venture. They launched Fulva, a brand that today sells 24 varieties of halwa, with flavours ranging from traditional to exotic, such as dry coconut and watermelon. Their innovative approach—packing these treats in beautifully designed boxes and offering them online—allowed their business to expand rapidly.

The friends believed that many Keralites living abroad missed this iconic halwa. Driven by this realisation, they decided to spread the taste of Kerala to different parts of the world. Their hunch paid off. In just one month, they received over 300 orders for their premium halwa box, with the demand quickly spreading to the UK, Turkey, Germany, and the UAE.

One year into their journey, Fulva has made over Rs 84 lakhs in revenue. What began as a humble initiative to bring a taste of Kerala to its diaspora has now become a thriving global business. The friends are not stopping at halwa either—they are planning to introduce more traditional Kerala dishes, such as the famous Kerala banana chips, into their lineup.

