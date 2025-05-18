Amid growing calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan for their support to Pakistan during the recent escalations with India, Indian e-commerce sites have stopped the sale of Turkish products.

Amid growing calls to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan for their support to Pakistan during the recent escalations with India, Indian e-commerce sites including Myntra and Ajio have stopped the sale of Turkish brands such as Trendyol.

As per media reports, the aforementioned companies began deprioritising the visibility of these brands on their sites in the wake of boycott call. Now, the sale of these products have been suspended.

In a strong retaliatory move against Turkey and Azerbaijan's open support to Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced a complete boycott of trade with these two countries this week.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have rallied behind Pakistan despite its support for cross-border terrorism against India and its aggression after the Indian Armed Forces struck nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Azerbaijan, in its statement on India-Pakistan tensions, has echoed the Pakistani line. Turkey expressed its solidarity with Pakistan and supported Islamabad's proposal for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. Turkey has also supplied military weapons to Pakistan.

With inputs from ANI