These cryptocurrencies remained in green as bitcoin and other major ones crashed

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of stabilizing after the major crash where Bitcoin fell to 18-month low on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency in the world lost 15% of its value on Monday, seeing the biggest drop since March 2020. The crash brought the market cap of cryptocurrencies under $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021. The second largest cryptocurrency Ether crashed to a 15 month low.

The weekend’s crash hit the crypto markets hard. As per data from leading cryptocurrency price tracker CoinMarketCap, only 7 cryptocurrencies among the top 100 show a green graph for the last 7 days.

Cryptocurrency No. 4, the USD Coin, the stablecoin pegged against the US dollar with a market cap of $54,130,538,330 remained in green. Another stablecoin in green was Binance USD which is up 0.18% in its 7-day average. Dai, a stablecoin cryptocurrency on Ethereum blockchain which aims to keep value as close to US dollar as possible was 0.01% up. It is the 12th largest cryptocurrency as per CoinMarketCap data. The UNUS SED LEO coin is up 3.27% in its 7-day average. Pax dollar, at 46th largest on the day, was up 0.05% in 7-day average. The Gemini Dollar, a stablecoin pegged and backed by US dollars held in FDIC insured bank accounts, was up 0.31% on the seven-day average.

Cryptocurrencies, at large, have been able to stem the losses since the fall, led by bitcoin which has recovered to $22,394 after falling as much as 7.3% to $20,816. Bitcoin is down over 24% in its 7-day average.

