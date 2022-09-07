Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

These 8 businesses are fined Rs. 51 lakh by Sebi for breaking rules

Eight businesses were fined a total of Rs 51 lakh by Sebi on Tuesday for engaging in fraudulent trading activities in the case of Ejecta Marketing Ltd

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

These 8 businesses are fined Rs. 51 lakh by Sebi for breaking rules
These 8 businesses are fined Rs. 51 lakh by Sebi for breaking rules

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied fines totalling Rs 51 lakh on eight entities for indulging in fraudulent trading practices in the matter of Ejecta Marketing Ltd.

The regulator slapped the fine in the range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh on Mayur Maheshkumar Panchal (Noticee 1), Jay Kamleshbhai Bhavsar (Noticee 2), Hiteshbhai Mistri (Noticee 3), Bhansali Value Creations (Noticee 4), Fastner Machinery Dealers Pvt Ltd (Noticee 5), Bhavishya Ecommerce Pvt Ltd (Noticee 6), Anurodh Infrastructure Ltd (Noticee 7) and Patel Malay Shaileshbhai (Noticee 8).

The order came after Sebi received a complaint from ICICI Securities Ltd alleging, inter-alia, that certain short message services (SMSs) were being circulated, recommending the purchase of the shares of Ejecta Marketing Limited (EML).

Thereafter, the regulator conducted a probe into the trading in the shares of EML for the period December 2017 to February 2018.

The regulator found that a concerted strategy was adopted by Panchal, Bhavsar and Mistri in collusion with Fastner Machinery, Bhavishya Ecommerce, Anurodh Infrastructure and Shaileshbhai, whereby (Noticee 1, 2 and 3) were repeatedly placed and deleted very large buy orders so as to create a fictitious appearance of trading and to induce the investors to trade in an illiquid scrip and further provide an exit option to (Noticee 5 to 8) in the shares of EML, thereby violating PFUTP rules.

The regulator also noted that Bhansali value creations was a Sebi-registered intermediary and broker of Panchal, Bhavsar and Mistri.
However, when (Noticee 1 to 3) placed the order in large quantities and deleted a substantial portion of it, it was the duty of the Bhansali value creations to inform its clients that the trading pattern was manipulative and would not reflect the true and correct picture of the shares of EML in the market and the interest of investors.

Also, it should have restrained them from doing such type of practice.

However, the entity failed to do so, thereby violated the code of conduct of Broker regulations.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator imposed fines totalling Rs 4 lakh on 3 entities for flouting insider trading rules and takeover regulations in the matter of Gokul Solutions Ltd.

(Source: PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.