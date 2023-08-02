Headlines

These five Indian millionaires joined hands to buy a cricket team which faced Mukesh, Nita Ambani’s MI in MLC

Satya Nadella, along with four other Indian billionaires, recently bought a cricket team that played against Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians in the United States.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, who has a net worth of over USD 90 billion, is the world’s richest sports team owner, surpassing many billionaires across the world. Now, another Indian billionaire – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella – has entered the cricket industry by buying a US-based cricket team.

While Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani own the Mumbai Indians franchise, Indian billionaire and Mircosoft CEO Satya Nadella owns cricket team Seattle Orcas. The two Indian billionaire-owned teams recently faced each other in the United States-based tournament Major League Cricket (MLC).

Satya Nadella, who was appointed as the CEO of Microsoft in 2014, bought the cricket team along with four other Indian millionaires, who run billion-dollar companies overseas. Nadella teamed up with Soma Somasegar, Samir Bodas, Ashok Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Parthasarathy, and the GMR Group, who collectively have ownership of Seattle Orcas.

Satya Nadella’s team Seattle Orcas faced Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s team Mumbai Indians New York in the US cricket league MLC, where Mumbai Indians NY emerged victorious, slowly bringing cricket into the mainstream in the West as well.

The Microsoft CEO, along with other Indian businessmen, bought MLC cricket team Seattle Orcas in a deal worth millions of dollars. It has been estimated that the brand value of Nadella-backed Seattle Orcas will cross USD 5 million in the coming year, which comes out to over Rs 41 crores.

Satya Nadella has a net worth of exactly USD 1 billion, which is more than Rs 8200 crores. Meanwhile, his other partners in the Seattle Orcas ownership are worth hundreds of crores.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians franchise has built a massive brand value over the years, closing the year 2022 with a brand value of over USD 83 million, which comes out to over Rs 685 crore.

Mukesh Ambani recently surpassed Steve Ballmer to become the world’s richest sports owned, according to Forbes, with the Reliance Industries owner's net worth crossing that of Ballmer by billions.

