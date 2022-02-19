These 5 families are the richest in Delhi, check Hurun India Wealth Report

Hurun India has released its Wealth Report for the year 2021. Apart from the national list, it has also come out with city-specific lists.

While Mumbai has grabbed the top spot for the most number of millionaires, Delhi isn’t far behind. As per the latest list, 167 individuals in IIFL Wealth Harun India Rich List 2021 are from Delhi.

Anirudha Taparia, Joint CEO, of IIFL Wealth, said, “The current environment is very fertile for entrepreneurs, both established as well as budding. Delhi has added 39 names to this year's list of India's richest. As always, the auto industry continues to dominate in wealth creation in this region but we are seeing meaningful contribution from Pharmaceuticals and Agro-chemicals and the coming years will see newer sectors contributing to Delhi’s Rich list."

Here are the top five rich families of Delhi:

1. With a combined fortune of Rs 2,36,300 crore, the Shiv Nadar family is the richest in Delhi. They own HCL and their worth has increased by 67%.

2. Dabur India’s owners—Anand Burman, VC Burman, Amit Burman, Pradip Burman and family—are at the second spot in this list. They have an accumulative wealth of Rs 74,400 crore.

3. Sunil Mittal, Rajan Mittal, Rakesh Mittal and family of the Bharti Airtel Group have the wealth of Rs 73,800 crore. They are at the number 3 spot in Delhi rich list.

4. The owners of DLF have been assigned wealth worth Rs 65,900 crore. Rajiv Singh, Renuka Talwar, Pia Singh and family get the fourth place.

5. Berger Paints’ Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, Kuldip Singh Dhingra and family are the fifth spot. They have been assigned Rs 60,400 crore.