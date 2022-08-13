Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

‘There will be blood on streets,’ say Google executives amid ongoing lay offs

Google employees are "fearful of layoffs" after the company quietly extended its hiring freeze this month without making an announcement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

‘There will be blood on streets,’ say Google executives amid ongoing lay offs
file photo

As Big Tech companies begin to lay off employees in the global economic downturn, Google executives have reportedly warned workers to either boost performance or prepare to leave as "there will be blood on the streets" if the next quarterly earnings are not good.

In a company message viewed by Insider, Google Cloud sales leadership has threatened employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general" and that if next quarter results "don’t look up, there will be blood on the streets."

READ | Relive history with interesting facts about India’s 76th Independence Day

If third quarter results "don’t look up, [then] there will be blood on the streets," according to a message conveyed to the sales team. The warning was first reported by Insider.

Google employees are "fearful of layoffs" after the company quietly extended its hiring freeze this month without making an announcement, reports The New York Post.

The company has now reportedly warned employees with layoffs if they don’t produce results.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees late last month that they must improve productivity due to fierce economic headwinds.

Pichai said that he wanted to solicit ideas from his employees on how to get "better results faster."

"There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the head count we have," he was quoted as saying.

Google in July put a freeze on hiring for two weeks to review its headcount needs and decide on future course of action. The company earlier announced to slow down hirings for the rest of the year.

According to Pichai, "it’s clear we are facing a challenging macro environment with more uncertainty ahead".

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the April-June period (Q2).

Revenue growth slowed to 13 per cent from 62 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Other tech companies that have either laid off employees or slowed hiring in the current economic downturn include LinkedIn, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.