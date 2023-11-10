The story behind Dr Rekha Chaudhari’s ZEP Foundation

The ZEP Foundation was established on June 15, 2010, with a vision to uplift lives and contribute to environmental restoration.

Dr. Rekha Chaudhari is a transformative figure who has evolved from a humble village housewife to an influential international social entrepreneur. The inspiring lady understands the needs and requirements of society in today’s time. And to help the society at large, she started her organisation, the ZEP Foundation.

The ZEP Foundation was established on June 15, 2010, with a vision to uplift lives and contribute to environmental restoration. Dr Chaudhari's journey from a rural setting to global recognition mirrors the core philosophy of the foundation. It is dedicated to promoting holistic well-being and preserving India's rich cultural heritage within the wellness industry.

The primary objective of the ZEP Foundation revolves around empowering individuals through a multifaceted approach – emphasizing digital detox, wellness education, and the development of self-identity. The foundation focuses on making a positive impact on the lives of tribal youth and village women, recognizing their unique skills and providing them with avenues to earn a sustainable livelihood.

The headquarters of the ZEP Foundation are located in Navi Mumbai and Nandurbar, Maharashtra. The Foundation is steered by the unwavering commitment and visionary leadership of Dr. Rekha Chaudhari. Her relentless dedication to the causes of wellness and empowerment has been instrumental in driving the foundation's transformative initiatives and impactful projects