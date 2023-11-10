Headlines

286 runs off 1 ball - Know the most bizarre story of cricket history

The story behind Dr Rekha Chaudhari’s ZEP Foundation

How to Exit a Traditional Life Insurance Policy: A Comprehensive Guide

This actress who made debut at 14 in National Award-winning film, worked with Sanjay Dutt, lived in chawl for 25 years

Vijayendra, son of ex-CM Yediyurappa, appointed president of BJP Karnataka unit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

286 runs off 1 ball - Know the most bizarre story of cricket history

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

The story behind Dr Rekha Chaudhari’s ZEP Foundation

Highest run scorers in World Cup 2023 so far

9 herbs to lower bad cholesterol without medication

8 foods that are richer in nutrients when boiled

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This actress who made debut at 14 in National Award-winning film, worked with Sanjay Dutt, lived in chawl for 25 years

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

This TV actress gifted her husband private yacht worth Rs 8 crore at their wedding, in return she got...

HomeBusiness

Business

The story behind Dr Rekha Chaudhari’s ZEP Foundation

The ZEP Foundation was established on June 15, 2010, with a vision to uplift lives and contribute to environmental restoration.

article-main
Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Dr. Rekha Chaudhari is a transformative figure who has evolved from a humble village housewife to an influential international social entrepreneur. The inspiring lady understands the needs and requirements of society in today’s time. And to help the society at large, she started her organisation, the ZEP Foundation. 

The ZEP Foundation was established on June 15, 2010, with a vision to uplift lives and contribute to environmental restoration. Dr Chaudhari's journey from a rural setting to global recognition mirrors the core philosophy of the foundation. It is dedicated to promoting holistic well-being and preserving India's rich cultural heritage within the wellness industry.

The primary objective of the ZEP Foundation revolves around empowering individuals through a multifaceted approach – emphasizing digital detox, wellness education, and the development of self-identity. The foundation focuses on making a positive impact on the lives of tribal youth and village women, recognizing their unique skills and providing them with avenues to earn a sustainable livelihood.

The headquarters of the ZEP Foundation are located in Navi Mumbai and Nandurbar, Maharashtra. The Foundation is steered by the unwavering commitment and visionary leadership of Dr. Rekha Chaudhari. Her relentless dedication to the causes of wellness and empowerment has been instrumental in driving the foundation's transformative initiatives and impactful projects

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the great offers on door mats

This popular actor failed as hero in Bollywood, starred in India's first daily soap, almost decided to quit until...

NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match 41

CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, know how to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Delhi-NCR Air pollution: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram receive light rain, AQI improves

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE