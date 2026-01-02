FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

The SEC just solved Crypto’s hardest institutional problem: Custody

The SEC clarified that broker-dealers can treat themselves as holding crypto asset securities if they control private keys, can transfer assets independently, and maintain documented safeguards. This resolves a major legal bottleneck for large-scale tokenisation in U.S. markets.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 11:18 AM IST

The SEC just solved Crypto’s hardest institutional problem: Custody
For years, tokenisation has struggled not because markets lacked interest, or because the technology failed, but because regulated institutions could not answer a basic legal question: who is actually holding the asset?

On December 17, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) moved that question much closer to resolution. Until custody was clarified, tokenisation could be demonstrated — but not deployed at scale.

In guidance issued by the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets, the regulator said it would not object to a registered broker-dealer treating itself as having “physical possession” of a crypto asset security, including tokenised equities and debt, provided specific safeguards are in place. These safeguards focus on private key control, transfer authority, and documented risk management.

This may appear technical. In reality, it is structural.

Why Custody Was the Real Bottleneck

Under U.S. securities law, broker-dealers must comply with Rule 15c3-3, known as the Customer Protection Rule. One of its core requirements is that customer securities must be under the broker-dealer’s “physical possession or control.”

That framework evolved for paper certificates and later centralised book-entry systems. It never cleanly translated to cryptographic assets governed by private keys.

As a result, tokenisation pilots could exist in sandboxes, but real institutional custody remained legally uncertain. Many firms either stayed away entirely or relied on fragile workarounds that regulators viewed as incomplete.

“The issue was never whether blockchains could represent assets,” says Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary at Kwala. “The issue was whether the legal system could clearly identify responsibility when something goes wrong. Custody is where that responsibility crystallises.”

What the SEC Actually Changed

The SEC’s guidance clarifies that “physical possession” does not require physical certificates or legacy custody models. A broker-dealer can satisfy the rule if it can demonstrate:

  1. Effective control over private keys
  2. The ability to transfer the asset without third-party dependence
  3. Documented safeguards against loss, misuse, or unauthorised access

In simple terms, control matters more than format.

This aligns crypto custody with the same risk-based logic already applied across traditional financial markets. The asset may be digital, but the expectations around accountability are familiar.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce reinforced this position in related remarks, framing the guidance as part of a broader shift away from enforcement-driven ambiguity toward operational clarity.

Why This Matters Beyond Custody

This development completes a larger regulatory sequence.

In recent months, U.S. regulators have:

  • Granted national trust bank charters to major crypto firms through the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
  • Allowed crypto assets to be used as collateral in regulated derivatives markets through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
  • Now clarified custody standards for broker-dealers handling tokenised securities

Taken together, these moves show a clear direction of travel. Crypto is not being pushed outside the financial system. It is being rebuilt inside it.

“Markets do not fail because of innovation,” Tapan Sangal notes. “They fail when accountability is unclear. What regulators are doing now is anchoring digital assets to responsibility, not speculation.”

Who Benefits and Who Feels the Pressure

The immediate beneficiaries are institutions that waited for clarity rather than shortcuts.

Broker-dealers can now design custody systems for tokenised securities without fear that compliance itself will be questioned later. Issuers gain a credible path to distribute tokenised equities and debt through regulated channels. Investors benefit from clearer protections and enforceable standards.

At the same time, business models built on ambiguity face increasing pressure. Offshore custody structures, lightly governed intermediaries, and platforms that treated private key risk as an afterthought now operate in a shrinking grey zone.

The Bigger Picture

Tokenisation was never blocked by technology. It was blocked by plumbing.

With custody clarified, the remaining constraints are commercial and operational, not legal. That distinction matters. It moves tokenisation from experimentation to execution.

The SEC did not announce a revolution. It did something more consequential.

It made tokenised securities custodiable within the existing financial system.

Without custody, markets cannot scale. With it, tokenisation can finally move from promise to practice.

