The right way to create a successful e-commerce business made easy by Steve Tan

In today's cutthroat competitive world of business, especially where majority of workings are done digitally, there's fierce competition, and you need to have an edge to survive and thrive, and to achieve that your online presence should be strong enough to draw the right audiences towards your products or services. However, that might seem like a gargantuan task, as you need to implement the right methods and strategies for things to work the right way. How is that possible? With the support of industry experts, who can chart out a strategic plan to help your business grow exponentially over the digital medium. Steve Tan has been lending his hands of support around this space for a long time now and has gained tremendous expertise in this zone.

A drop shipper based out of Singapore, he has today built himself a nine-figure e-commerce empire in partnership with his brother Evan. Known as the Super Tan Brothers, they have sold over $100 million worth of products from their drop-shipping stores. After accomplishing phenomenal success, Steve has gone ahead and established a global education platform named LeapVista which trains people, empowering them with the right knowledge about the industry and how to build the right mindset to succeed in the e-commerce industry. Today their company which was started by this duo has expanded to a global group of over 400 employees spread across six countries.

Their journey has been full of challenges as initially they didn't have finances to push their business to the next level and all the tasks were single-handedly handled by the brothers including product research, searching for potential products that can be sold through social media platforms and much more. Right from writing the content, creating videos, setting up Facebook ad campaigns and a lot of associated activities were done by them without any third party intervention that helped them gain in-depth knowledge about the workings of the industry which played a big role in them establishing their own training entity going ahead.

Today, their online courses like eCom Domination, which focuses on drop-shipping and e-commerce, as well as AMZ Elite, which aims to provide the step-by-step blueprint for selling on Amazon have gained tremendous recognition and students who have trained under them have gone ahead to become successful digipreneurs, which is quite an achievement for them

- Brand Desk Content