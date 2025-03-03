RISE Infraventures has transformed into a dominant force in Indian real estate, reshaping the Delhi-NCR market with its strategic approach and ethical business practices.

Founded in 2021, RISE Infraventures has quickly become India's top platform for real estate. In just a few years, the company has established itself as a key player in Delhi-NCR’s residential and commercial real estate segments, facilitating high-value transactions and catering to a growing base of developers, investors, and homebuyers.

RISE Infraventrues’ journey started when its founders Mr. Sachin Gawri and Mr. Shantanu Gambhir, had a vision of creating a company that provides a wide range of services to clients, partners, and team members. Their forward-thinking and dynamic leadership consistently lead to outstanding outcomes. They envisioned a company that's known for its excellence in delivering comprehensive services and achieving remarkable results. Together they embarked on a journey to provide hassle-free services to their customers with the norms of ethical practice, and endeavour to deliver a professional buying experience of owning a dream property.

From its modest origin to its current positioning in the market, the group has partnered with top-tier developers, including industry giants like DLF, Emaar, Central Park, Sobha, Omaxe, Trump Towers, AIPL, Godrej, Adani, Lodha, Tata, M3M, Smartworld, Conscient, Mahindra, Unity Group, and Vatika. Its vast network boasts over 3,000 channel partners across India, ensuring strategic collaborations with top developers.

Besides, the firm is on track to achieve an impressive Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of Rs 4000 crore by the end of FY 2024-25, meeting its sales target of Rs 4000 crore set at the beginning of the financial year.

Further, to strengthen its foothold and enhance operational efficiency, RISE Infraventures has also expanded with five new offices in key locations. This expansion not only underscores the company's aggressive growth trajectory but also enables greater accessibility, personalized client servicing, and deeper market penetration. The company has solidified its presence across Delhi-NCR’s thriving residential and commercial real estate sectors and has successfully catered to homebuyers, investors, and businesses looking for premium real estate solutions.

RISE Infraventures has built its success on the pillars of reliability, integrity, sustainability, and ethics, ensuring transparency in every real estate transaction. With integrity at its core, the company upholds fair and ethical dealings, fostering long-term relationships. Its commitment to sustainable growth extends beyond its own expansion, empowering customers, associates, and channel partners with profitable and responsible investment opportunities. By adhering to ethical business practices, the company creates value-driven transactions that benefit all stakeholders.

Thus, in just a few years, RISE Infraventures has transformed into a dominant force in Indian real estate, reshaping the Delhi-NCR market with its strategic approach and ethical business practices. As the company continues its rapid expansion, it is well on track to becoming one of the most influential real estate advisories in the country.

