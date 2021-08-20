The Importance of Discipline to Luis Scott

Bader Scott Injury Lawyers is one of Atlanta's fastest-growing law firms, with over 10,000 clients represented - Seth Bader and Luis Scott have been reaching new heights.

We asked Luis Scott if he had any advice for upcoming entrepreneurs, and if so, what would it be?

Scott explains the importance of discipline - and how he has built it over the years. Reading has been a vital tool for Scott, “When you read, you learn things, and when you learn, you grow”. Exercising your mind is similar to exercising any other muscle, the more you do it, the more it grows. Luis Scott aims to read one book a week from start to finish. This allows him to finish 52 books in a year.

Along with building good habits and allowing yourself to gain different perspectives, reading reduces stress and empowers you to empathise with other people. It presents ideas in ways you may not have registered previously - expanding your mindset and helping you grow.

For Scott, education has been an important factor throughout his life. Although his parents were educated, they did not have an entrepreneurship mindset. This motivated Scott to branch out and teach himself everything he has learned. Through books, he was able to learn different avenues of business and the skills an entrepreneur possesses. He explains, “reading accelerates the value of education”. It has helped his own growth and expanded his skill set.

Bader Scott Injury Lawyers continues to expand their firm while providing a work culture that focuses on self-development. We look forward to following them on their personal and professional journey.

- Brand desk content