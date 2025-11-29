East India Company, which enabled British to rule India for 200 years, is now owned by an Indian, he is...

Following the revolt of 1857, the company was dissolved in 1874 after its soldiers rebelled against the British. For decades, the East India Company remained dormant but ironically, it is today owned by an Indian man. Let us tell you more about him here.

The East India Company once set the stage for the British to rule India for close to 200 years. The company was founded in 1600 to import spices, tea, and exotic items into Europe from India. By 1690, the company had set up its first factory in Calcutta (now known as Kolkata). Following the revolt of 1857, the company was dissolved in 1874 after its soldiers rebelled against the British. For decades, the East India Company remained dormant but ironically, it is today owned by an Indian man. Let us tell you more about him.

Sanjiv Mehta, a Mumbai-born British businessman, is the current owner of the East India Company. In 2003, a group of shareholders who had stake in the East India Company were attempting to revive it as a tea-and-coffee business. Just a couple of years later, Mehta procured the firm in 2005 and turned it into a brand focused on selling luxury food, tea, and coffee. The first store of the relaunched company was opened in London’s affluent Mayfair area in 2010. Besides other products, the company deals in luxury food items and gift hampers.

'Empire striking back'

Mehta considers controlling the EIC as an emotional closure for all the atrocities Indians faced due to the arrival of the company. In an earlier interview with WION, the entrepreneur said: "A company which once owned India is now owned by an Indian…a feeling of the empire striking back. The historic East India Company built itself on aggression, but today’s East India Company is about compassion."