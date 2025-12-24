FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

The CFTC Just Rewrote What Counts as “Good Collateral” on Wall Street

The CFTC’s December pilot allowing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC as derivatives collateral marks a quiet but historic shift, integrating crypto directly into regulated US financial risk and margin systems.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

The CFTC Just Rewrote What Counts as “Good Collateral” on Wall Street
For over a decade, crypto markets lived behind a hard line in global finance. Digital assets could be traded, speculated on, even regulated at the edges, but they were not treated as core financial plumbing. They were not acceptable collateral.

That line quietly moved this month.

On December 8, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission launched a pilot program allowing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC to be posted as collateral for regulated derivatives trades. In practical terms, that puts select crypto assets in the same operational category as cash or Treasuries inside US futures markets.
 
This is not a headline-grabbing policy fight. It is something more important: a structural upgrade.

What the CFTC actually approved

Under the pilot, Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) may accept Bitcoin, Ether, and the dollar-backed stablecoin USDC as margin collateral for derivatives positions. The program is deliberately narrow:
 
1. Limited duration
 The pilot runs for three months, signalling experimentation rather than permanent policy.
 
2. Restricted assets
 Only BTC, ETH, and USDC are eligible. No long tail tokens. No algorithmic stablecoins.
 
3. Enhanced oversight
 Participating firms must meet strict custody standards and submit weekly reports to the CFTC on exposures, valuation, and risk controls.
 
At the same time, the CFTC withdrew older guidance from 2020 that effectively discouraged crypto from being held in segregated customer accounts, replacing it with a framework that better reflects today’s market structure.
 
The message is not “anything goes.” The message is “this is now serious enough to test properly.”

Why collateral matters more than trading

Trading makes headlines. Collateral determines who can participate.
 
In derivatives markets, collateral is the foundation of trust. It is what allows exchanges and clearing members to manage counterparty risk without forcing constant liquidation. By recognising crypto assets as acceptable margin, the CFTC is saying something profound: these assets are no longer treated as fringe volatility, but as manageable financial risk.
 
That shift removes a major friction point for institutions. Until now, firms holding crypto often had to convert it back into cash just to participate in regulated markets. That conversion added cost, delay, and balance-sheet complexity. The pilot eliminates that step.
 
Capital efficiency is the quiet driver of market adoption. This decision directly improves it.

The volatility question regulators are testing

The pilot also exposes the real concern regulators want data on: stress behaviour.
 
Crypto assets move faster and more violently than traditional collateral. During sharp market dislocations, margin systems must absorb price swings without triggering cascading liquidations. By limiting the pilot’s scope and requiring frequent reporting, the CFTC is effectively running a live stress test.
 
The question regulators are asking is not “can crypto be collateral?” It is “under what controls does crypto behave acceptably as collateral during market stress?”
 
The answer will shape how far this model expands.

How this fits the bigger regulatory pattern

This move is not isolated. It aligns with a broader trend across US regulators:
 
The OCC is pulling crypto custody and stablecoin reserves inside federal banking charters
 
The SEC is allowing tokenisation pilots inside incumbent market infrastructure
 
Now the CFTC is integrating crypto directly into margin and risk systems
 
This is the domestication thesis in action. Crypto is not replacing financial institutions. It is being absorbed into them, function by function, under regulatory supervision.
 
Notably, offshore exchanges have allowed crypto-margined derivatives for years. What is new is that the US is doing it onshore, inside regulated markets, with institutional-grade controls.

What to watch next

The success or failure of this pilot will not be judged by press releases. It will be judged by participation and behaviour.
 
Key signals to watch:
 
Do Tier-1 institutions actually use crypto collateral, or avoid it?
 
How do margin requirements compare to cash and Treasuries in practice?
 
What happens during the first real volatility spike while the pilot is live?
 
If the data holds, expansion is the logical next step.
 
At that point, crypto will no longer sit adjacent to traditional finance. It will sit inside its risk engine. That is not symbolic acceptance. That is structural integration
