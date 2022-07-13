‘Oh the irony lol’: Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet after Twitter sues Tesla CEO for backing out on USD 44 billion deal

File photo

After Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk backed out of his deal with Twitter to buy out the microblogging platform, the social media platform decided to sue the billionaire. To the news of him getting sued by Twitter, Musk had a cryptic yet funny reaction.

Just a few minutes after news surfaced online that Twitter has sued him for breaching the USD 44 billion dollar deal, Musk took to the microblogging site and just simply tweeted, "Oh the irony lol." Though it was not mentioned that he was slamming Twitter, the context seemed very evident from the tweet.

While his tweet did not mention the lawsuit, it was apparent that he was referring to it, considering that, back in April, Twitter reportedly did not even want to go through with the deal. As per media reports, the lawsuit filed by Twitter accused Musk of hypocrisy.

Oh the irony lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

"Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfill his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," Twitter stated in the lawsuit, as per ANI reports.

A few months ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made headlines after making a bid for Twitter with a whopping USD 44 billion. Musk had talked about several ideas that he wanted to implement, including free speech and slashing content moderators.

Musk later announced the termination of the USD 44 billion deal in a letter sent by his team to Twitter last week. Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.

Back in June, Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.

A few days ago, Musk ridiculed Twitter for initiating a legal battle to force him to purchase the company. Musk tweeted four images of him laughing, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court."

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 7th Pay Commission: Huge update on DA hike, announcement likely on this date