Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'
Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk; What would the CEO's net worth now be?
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category, stands at 312, health concerns rise
Delhi airport operations hit after air traffic control faces severe glitch, over 100 flights delayed
Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...
Amid engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda gives huge shoutout to Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend: 'I know they have made...'
UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets likely to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details inside
Meet woman, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, mother left her job to support daughter, she then became IAS officer with AIR...
US President Donald Trump likely to visit India next year, says THIS about trade talks with PM Modi
BUSINESS
"I super appreciate it," Musk told shareholders after the vote, thanking them and Tesla's board for their support.
Tesla shareholders have approved a massive pay package for CEO Elon Musk that could make him the world's first trillionaire if the company meets ambitious growth targets, CNN reported. At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, more than 75 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of Musk's stock-based compensation plan, excluding the 15 per cent stake he already owns. The room erupted in cheers and chants as the results were announced.
"I super appreciate it," Musk told shareholders after the vote, thanking them and Tesla's board for their support, as per CNN.
Unlike most CEOs, Musk does not take a salary. His compensation comes entirely through stock options, and this new package could grant him up to 423.7 million Tesla shares over the next decade, a potential payout worth around USD1 trillion if the company hits a market value of USD 8.5 trillion.
That target would require Tesla's stock price to rise by 466 per cent from its current level, a feat that would make it more valuable than Nvidia, currently the world's largest company at USD 5 trillion.
If Musk secures all 12 tranches of the stock award, the earnings would equal USD 275 million per day, the largest executive pay deal ever recorded.
Tesla's board had warned shareholders that rejecting the pay plan could prompt Musk to walk away from the company. In a regulatory filing, the board said Musk had raised concerns about continuing as CEO without greater assurances of control that the pay package could grant him.
Despite the approval, Tesla is facing a challenging year. The company's sales and profits have dropped sharply in 2025 amid slower EV demand and reduced US government incentives for electric vehicles, CNN reported.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)