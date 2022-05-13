Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

BREAKING: Elon Musk announces $44-billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

BREAKING: Elon Musk announces $44-billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold
File Photo

On Friday, Elon Musk said that his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

Musk said via a tweet, "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users." Shares of the social media company fell 20% in premarket trading. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ | Reading Hanuman Chalisa, banning loudspeakers won't solve Kashmiri Pandits' issue, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The company had earlier this month estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.

It also said it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, including whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter.

Musk, the world's richest man and the chief executive of Tesla Inc, had said that one of his priorities would be to remove "spambots" from the platform.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.