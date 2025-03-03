On March 2, 2025, his net worth stood at $351 billion (about Rs 30.70 lakh crore). However, he has lost a staggering $81 billion (over Rs 7 lakh crore) in just two months

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, continues to be the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. On March 2, 2025, his net worth stood at $351 billion (about Rs 30.70 lakh crore). However, he has lost a staggering $81 billion (over Rs 7 lakh crore) in just two months.

How Does Musk Stay on Top?

The biggest part of Musk’s wealth comes from his 42% stake in SpaceX, which was valued at nearly $350 billion in December 2024. His share in the company is worth $136 billion.

His second-largest source of wealth is Tesla, the world’s most valuable carmaker. Musk owns 13% of Tesla, which had a market value of $942.37 billion as of February 28, 2025. This means his Tesla shares contribute around $120 billion to his total fortune.

Musk also owns 79% of X Corp (formerly Twitter), but its value has dropped about 69% since he bought it for $44 billion in 2022. His stake in X Corp is now worth only $8.06 billion.

Additionally, Musk has investments in other companies like xAI ($22.6 billion), The Boring Company ($3.33 billion), and Neuralink ($2.07 billion).

Who Comes Next?

Despite his losses, Musk remains the richest person in the world. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is second on the list with a net worth of $236 billion, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is third with $232 billion.

Musk has previously stated that he does not take a salary for his work at the US government's Department of Government Spending (DOGE). His total liabilities amount to $23.2 billion, but his diverse investments ensure he remains at the top of the billionaire rankings.