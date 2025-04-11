Elon Musk loses USD 121 billion in 2025 but still remains the richest man in the world.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seen his net worth drop by over USD 121 billion since the beginning of 2025, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This makes him the biggest loser among the world’s top 10 richest individuals this year. Despite the massive fall, Musk still remains the richest person on the planet, with an estimated net worth of USD 311 billion as of April 10.

Other billionaires have also faced losses, but not on the same scale. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost around USD 36.5 billion, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg saw a dip of USD 13.9 billion, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' wealth fell by USD 2.57 billion.

The biggest reason behind Musk’s wealth drop is the steep fall in Tesla’s stock value. Investors are increasingly worried about the company’s performance and the unpredictable state of the market. In just three days recently, the world’s ten richest people together lost USD 172 billion, with Musk alone losing USD 35 billion during that period.

Even with these setbacks, Musk’s wealth is still massive. His fortune mainly comes from his shares in Tesla, as well as SpaceX and other businesses. Back in December 2024, Musk’s net worth had crossed USD 400 billion.

Apart from financial issues, there are growing concerns about Musk’s involvement in political matters. He is known to be close to former President Donald Trump and has been working with the federal government on reducing waste and spending. Some investors worry that this may be distracting him from his role at Tesla.

There have also been troubling incidents involving Tesla’s facilities. Reports say several locations have been targeted by vandals and even gunfire. Authorities are looking into whether these attacks could be linked to Musk’s political involvement.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock continues to struggle, contributing further to Musk’s declining wealth.