Musk’s personal fortune has seen a significant increase since the aftermath of the 2024 US presidential election.

Elon Musk has become the first person to reach a net worth of $400 billion, according to Bloomberg. Since the US presidential election of 2024, Musk's wealth has increased significantly.

A deal that boosted the value of Musk's space exploration business, SpaceX, to almost $350 billion is responsible for the over $20 billion increase in his wealth. SpaceX and its investors planned to purchase up to $1.25 billion worth of insider shares, Bloomberg reported.

In late 2022, Musk's wealth dropped by almost $200 billion, but he made significant gains the month after Donald Trump was elected president, becoming one of the most powerful fundraisers and allies of the new government.

According to Bloomberg, investors are expecting Donald Trump to expedite the introduction of self-driving cars and remove tax credits for electric vehicles that benefit Tesla's rivals, which is why the company's stock has risen about 65% since before the election.

Elon Musk, who was chosen to be the co-head of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, will also be a major player in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, since he began seeking money for his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, in May, its value has risen to $50 billion, helped in part by the Trump triumph.

After striking a deal on Wednesday, SpaceX and its investors bought $1.25 billion worth of shares from workers and business insiders, valuing the privately held corporation at $350 billion. Due to the deal, SpaceX is now the world's most valuable private startup.