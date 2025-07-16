Tesla cars will be priced cheaper in Delhi and Mumbai than Gurugram, here’s why, check cost difference here

The price of Tesla cars in India will be double that of in USA but the prices of Tesla car in different Indian states vary, meaning the prices of any model of Tesla car will vary according to the state in which they are sold. As of now, Tesla Model Y cars are allowed only in three states.

The long-awaited Elon Musk's EV-car company Tesla has opened its first showroom in India in Mumbai's business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday. The price of Tesla cars in India will be double that of in USA but the prices of Tesla car in different Indian states vary, meaning the prices of any model of Tesla car will vary according to the state in which they are sold. As of now, registrations for Tesla Model Y cars are allowed only in three Indian cities, Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram. Among these, cars that are registered in Gurugram will be the most expensive.

Why Tesla cars are cheaper in Delhi and Mumbai?

For example, Tesla’s Model Y Rear Wheel Drive will come at a cost of Rs 66,76,831 on the road for Gurugram residents. And if they choose the long-range version of Model Y, then it will cost them Rs 75,61,021. The on-road prices for both vehicles include around Rs 9 lakh in GST and road tax. This means that the buyers of luxury cars of one of the biggest automobile companies will find them cheaper in Delhi or Mumbai. The reason behind the cheaper price in these cities is due to EV policies being more refined here and various road tax exemptions and registration for EVs. All these policies and exemptions do not exist in Gurugram, which is why the prices are high here.

The less costly Tesla EV will cost Rs 61,06,000 on Delhi’s road, which makes them approximately Rs seven lakh cheaper than in Gurugram. While the high-cost variant comes at a price of Rs 69,14,690 in Delhi. The prices in Mumbai are closer to Delhi with, the lower variant costing Rs 61,07,190 on Mumbai’s roads and the upper variant costing Rs 69,15,190.

The reason behind the high prices in Gurugram is majorly attributed to the estimated road tax and charges. Where the tax charges are Rs 3.3 lakh in Gurugram, they are sharply cheaper in Delhi and Mumbai with only Rs 7,500.

Chief Architect Neeta Sharada, who led the project, said that the showroom blends sleek minimalism with subtle Indian influences. The premium electric vehicle brand's flagship space features a white-themed design with lightboxes showcasing Tesla's innovations alongside curated Indian visuals. The team executed the ambitious design in just 45 days.