The company posted 13 job openings on LinkedIn, covering both customer-facing and operational roles

Tesla Inc., a global leader in electric vehicles and renewable energy, has announced plans to begin hiring in India. The company posted 13 job openings on LinkedIn, covering both customer-facing and operational roles. Some of the positions include Service Technician, Tesla Advisor, Inside Sales Advisor, Store Manager, and Business Operations Analyst.

This move follows a meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi’s visit to the US. Tesla has long shown interest in entering the Indian market but faced challenges due to high import duties. However, India recently reduced customs duty on high-end cars above $40,000 from 110% to 70%. This policy change, along with India’s push for clean energy and net-zero emissions by 2070, makes the country a promising market for Tesla’s EVs.

Tesla has repeatedly pushed for lower import taxes as a condition for major investments in India.

In 2022, Musk had planned to visit India and meet PM Modi, raising speculation about Tesla’s investment plans, including a potential factory. However, he postponed the trip due to urgent company matters, such as job cuts and vehicle recalls in the US.

The Indian government recently introduced a lower import duty for EV makers that commit to investing at least Rs 41.5 billion ($500 million) in local manufacturing. Tesla’s hiring move suggests it may finally be taking steps toward a stronger presence in India.