Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Telemarketers making unsolicited calls may soon have to pay heavy fines to victim consumers

The money will be reimbursed to customers who received unwanted calls rather than going into government coffers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Telemarketers making unsolicited calls may soon have to pay heavy fines to victim consumers
Image for representation

Vendors and telemarketing firms who contact customers without their consent may soon be subject to severe fines from the people they've harassed.

Also, READ: Uber in trouble as 550 women sue ride-hailing platform for sexual assaults by drivers

According to reputable sources, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has started a survey on imposing penalties on companies who engage in unwanted commercial communication.

An unnamed Ministry official informed ANI that the idea has been floated that those who make unwanted phone calls might face fines of up to Rs 100 each. Government coffers will not benefit from the money, but unsolicited call recipients would.

While TRAI has set clear guidelines on unwanted communication, customers still get calls from telemarketers and businesses who do not have their consent. A DND (Do Not Disturb) registry has at least partially alleviated the issue of unsolicited calls and text messages.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has established a cap on service charges imposed by hotels and restaurants. It has also lately taken action against several ed-tech businesses for promoting fraudulent reviews.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 392 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.