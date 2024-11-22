The new Right of Way (RoW) rules, recently notified under the Telecommunications Act, aim to simplify the installation of optical fibre lines and telecom towers across the country

A significant change in telecom regulations will come into effect on January 1, 2025, impacting all telecom operators in India, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL. The new Right of Way (RoW) rules, recently notified under the Telecommunications Act, aim to simplify the installation of optical fibre lines and telecom towers across the country.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all states to adopt these rules to create a uniform policy. In a letter, DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal urged state authorities to notify relevant departments about the upcoming changes. He stated that the uniform RoW rules would accelerate the development of telecom infrastructure and support the faster deployment of 5G technology in India.

The RoW rules outline the standards for installing mobile towers and telecom equipment on both public and private properties. They emphasise public safety, transparency, and the need for efficient coordination between property owners and telecom operators. The new rules will also digitise the process for obtaining permissions, ensuring a faster and more transparent approval system.

Previously, telecom companies had raised concerns about inconsistencies in RoW policies across states, which hindered the development of telecom infrastructure. The new uniform rules aim to address these issues and foster smoother expansion for telecom providers.

The revised policy is expected to significantly benefit major telecom players, including Mukesh Ambani-led Jio, Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel, Vi, and BSNL, by enabling faster and more efficient infrastructure development. It is also seen as a critical step in boosting connectivity and enhancing India’s digital landscape.