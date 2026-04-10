It marks a significant change in how Indian courts enforce intellectual property rights in technology-driven industries, especially in telecom infrastructure.

Telecom Patent Battle Ends with Rs 152 Crore Damages Against Rosenberger India’s telecom sector experienced a major shift on 30 March 2026, when the Delhi High Court awarded Rs 152 Crores to Communication Components Antenna Inc. (CCAI) in its case against Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG & Ors. Justice Prathiba M. Singh delivered the ruling in CS(COMM) 653 of 2019, affirming the validity of Indian Patent No. 240893 (“IN’893”) and finding that the defendants infringed on 11 antenna models. This decision represents the largest damages award in a contested patent infringement case in India outside of standard-essential patents (SEPs).



It marks a significant change in how Indian courts enforce intellectual property rights in technology-driven industries, especially in telecom infrastructure. The Patent at the Heart of the Dispute IN’893, titled Asymmetrical Beams for Spectrum Efficiency, addresses a major issue in cellular networks: maximising spectrum use while reducing handover zones. By replacing sector antennas with asymmetrical sub-sector beams, this invention maintains coverage and cuts down on inefficiencies. The defendants challenged the patent’s validity on five statutory grounds under Section 64 of the Patents Act, 1970, pointing to nine prior art documents.



Their objections included claims of novelty, inventive step, insufficient disclosure, false representation, and non-patentability. Justice Singh rejected all these challenges. Regarding novelty, the Court found that none of the prior art documents revealed the core inventive idea. On inventive step, the Court decided that even the combined teachings of Smith and Hagerman would not lead a skilled person to the patented solution without creative thought. The insufficient disclosure objection was dismissed, with the Court noting that the specification’s power and phase coefficients were sufficient examples for replication using standard simulation tools. The argument that asymmetry in beam patterns was a “mental act” was dismissed as unfounded. The Court confirmed that the invention was a concrete, commercially viable technical solution.



To further support the patent, the Court instructed the Patent Office to issue a Certificate of Validity under Section 113 of the Patents Act. Infringement Established On infringement, the Court relied on the defendants’ own marketing materials (Exhibit PW-2/10), which displayed side-by-side comparisons of beam patterns. The Court found these patterns “almost identical” to those of the patented antenna, thus confirming infringement of the key coverage area element. The defendants sold 1,27,974 infringing antennas in India, compared to the plaintiff’s 30,000 units. Customers included major telecom operators such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.



The Court noted that the defendants communicated with the plaintiff from 2016 to 2019 to seek a license for IN’893, indicating their awareness of the patent. Their failure to provide antennas for testing, withholding beam pattern data, and submitting incomplete sales affidavits were viewed as intentional evasion, leading the Court to draw negative inferences. Damages and Royalty Rate The damages amount of ₹152 Crores was calculated using the notional royalty method. The Court reasoned that damages should reflect the licensing fees that the defendants would have paid at market rates.



By reviewing a confidential licensing agreement between the plaintiff and CommScope Technologies LLC, a legitimate licensee of IN’893, the Court established a royalty range. Due to the defendants’ evasive behaviour, the Court chose the higher end of the range, setting the royalty rate at 20% of the net sale price per antenna. This rate was applied to total infringing sales of USD 6,09,45,991.60, and Rs 1,84,73,47,179.22 reported in seven affidavits, resulting in an award of Rs 1,52,32,36,783.90 (about Rs 152 Crores). The damages are due by 30 June 2026; if not paid, simple interest at 7% per year will accumulate from 1 July 2026. “This judgment is the largest award of damages in a contested patent infringement case in India outside of standard-essential patents. By adopting a 20% royalty rate, the Court has sent a clear message: infringers who litigate in bad faith and avoid disclosure will face legal consequences.” – Sidhant Goel, Senior Partner, Sim And San – Attorneys At Law Implications for Telecom and Corporate India For India’s telecom sector, this judgment highlights the risks of not complying with intellectual property laws. Telecom operators must ensure that their suppliers respect patent rights to avoid costly legal battles.



The ruling emphasises the need for thorough due diligence in procurement processes, especially for critical infrastructure components. From a business perspective, the judgment illustrates that Indian courts are ready to impose substantial financial penalties on infringers. This aligns India’s enforcement standards with global practices, where substantial damages protect innovation. The issuance of a Certificate of Validity boosts the enforceability of IN’893, making it more secure against future challenges and enhancing its commercial worth. Legal experts believe that this judgment will promote greater respect for patents across India’s corporate sector. Companies in technology-driven fields must prioritise compliance with intellectual property laws to reduce litigation risks. The plaintiff was represented by Senior Advocate Mr. Gaurav Pachnanda, supported by Mr. Sidhant Goel, Mr. Mohit Goel, Mr. Aditya Goel, Mr. Deepankar Mishra of Sim And San Attorneys At Law, and Ms. Avni Sharma from Mr. Pachnanda’s chamber. The defendants were represented by Senior Advocate Mr. Vivek Chibb, along with the late Mr. Varun Sharma and Mr. Manish Aryan of LexOrbis.

Author: Sidhant Goel

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