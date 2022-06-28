Telangana: CM K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates new T-Hub facility in Hyderabad

Photo: Telangana Government

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the T Hub in Hyderabad on Tuesday. What started as an idea 8 years ago when Telangana became the youngest state in India, is now a world-class facility to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

T-Hub was founded to bring in the best talent from across the country to nurture a startup ecosystem. The Telangana government envisions it as a national role model.

It has impacted over 2000 entrepreneurs and seen $1.19 billion raised in funding by T-Hub startups. It has facilitated connections with venture capitalists and angel investors, establishing a brand name synonymous with innovation.

Three years ago, the Telangana government decided to invest in the 2nd phase of T-Hub. A facility that is five times bigger. The aim is to incubate the next generation of startups that would one day be strong pillars for the Indian economy.

The state government aims to make Telangana the start-up state of India. Telangana’s startup ecosystem is among the top 15 startup ecosystems across Asia in attracting funds. In 2021, the startup ecosystem of Telangana was valued at USD 4.8 billion.