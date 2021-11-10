Tel Ganesan: Life of an Indian dreamer who is now a serial entrepreneur

Tel Ganesan was born in a small district Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. He attended Trichy's Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) school and graduated from St. Joseph's High School. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the College of Engineering Guindy in Chennai, India. It is his passion for automobiles and the zeal to explore and live the American dream that led him to move to the United States where he went on to the Wayne State University in Michigan and got a master's degree in mechanical engineering. Tel also has an EMBA in Business Administration and Management from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

While at Wayne, he worked as an intern at Sverdrup Corporations in New York, where he studied airflow inside city tunnels (amount of carbon monoxide emitted by vehicles inside the city tunnels). He went on to work for Chrysler (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) as an assembly variation Analysis Engineer, Product Engineer, and then as the Lead Engineer shortly after finishing his master's degree. Tel desired to be a member of a larger team where he could put his ideas into action and produce concrete results for the company, but he quickly understood that this would never happen at Chrysler. His ambition to make a difference led him to pursue a career in entrepreneurship.

He jumped into full time entrepreneurship in 2005 and continued to expand through mergers and acquisitions before unifying his businesses under the name Kyyba Inc after acquiring a company called RSB Systems which was founded in 1998.His courage in starting something new and pursuing it under duress is an example of what everyone should do to achieve their aspirations. When the world was hit by the recession, he did not give up but instead diversified into other fields such as innovation, wellness, philanthropy, film production, and so on.

Tel Ganesan's Kyyba family of enterprises has a number of businesses in the ICT and healthcare sectors, and he founded Kyyba Films in 2017. He has so far produced four films: Christmas Coupon (2019), Celebrity Crush (2020), Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge (2020), Trap City (2021), with his fifth film 18 ½ to be released soon. As a distributor he released The Marksman (2021) all over India during the first half of 2021.Tel is currently working on four additional films that will be released soon. Tel Ganesan is working on new projects, including American films with Indian roots. “There are brilliant ideas all around me, and I want to find them, especially if they come from my homeland. I'm not the only young man or woman in our country who wants to make movies, but I'm now able to assist others in helping them get closer and live their dreams.

"My parents instilled strong morals and a strong feeling of duty in me." In the same manner, I want to encourage the next generation. My vision is of an equal-opportunity India, and I urge the younger generation to reject the capitalist dog-eat-dog mentality in favor of helping to make the world a better and happier place." says, Tel Ganesan

