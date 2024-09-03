Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Techno Paints, a leading company in paints industry from Hyderabad, is gearing up to open new, state-of-the-art experience centers in all metro cities across India within a year to showcase its Italian finishes and luxury paints under Richwaves brand, said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, CMD, Techno Paints.

The company inaugurated its first experience centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“We are the only Indian company that manufactures Italian finishes and luxury paints. We established an exclusive plant at Kukatpally, Hyderabad for manufacturing these paints. We offer these products at affordable prices without compromising on quality. A robust Research & Development (R&D) team and expert painters is our strength,” Srinivas Reddy told the media after the inauguration of the first Experience Centre.

Techno Paints floated Richwaves, a subsidiary, for the Italian finishes and luxury paints. “We showcase all our products at every experience centre starting with the just now opened Hyderabad Centre,” he said.

New Experience Centre in Hyderabad…

Techno Paints on Wednesday inaugurated its first Experience Centre near Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hitech City in the presence of Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Chairman, Ramky Group; C Shekar Reddy, National Vice Chairman, CII-Indian Green Building Council, G.Ram Reddy, Secretary - CREDAI National, Ch.Rama chandra Reddy past chairman, Telangana and others.

Spread over 2,100 square feet, the new Experience Centre will showcase over 200 varieties of Italian and luxury finishes under Richwaves brand. “Richwaves is a testament to our company's R&D and manufacturing capabilities,” Srinivas Reddy added.

100% growth in consumption…

Demand for Italian and luxury finishes is on the rise in India. “The share of Italian finishes and luxury paints in the Indian paints industry is just less than 0.5% now. But their share is steadily going up and consumption has doubled even though many other competing varieties are coming into the market. These finishes are being widely used in high-end villas, bungalows, club houses, showrooms, pubs and hotels, etc. People are willing to pay premium price for unique quality paint products to have pleasant and majestic feel in their interior environment,” Srinivas Reddy explained.

He further said that Techno Paints would provide customised finishes if requested by customers. “All products are environment-friendly. We are making them with naturally-available materials like sand and limestone. They will last for decades,” he said.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)