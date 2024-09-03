Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

West Bengal Assembly passes state anti-rape Bill: 5 key highlights

Where is UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister, IAS officer Ria Dabi?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

7 islands that are ruled by animals

7 islands that are ruled by animals

Five happiest animals in the world 

Five happiest animals in the world 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजा��रा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Techno Paints, a leading company in paints industry from Hyderabad, is gearing up to open new, state-of-the-art experience centers in all metro cities across India within a year to showcase its Italian finishes and luxury paints under Richwaves brand, said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, CMD, Techno Paints.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The company inaugurated its first experience centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

“We are the only Indian company that manufactures Italian finishes and luxury paints. We established an exclusive plant at Kukatpally, Hyderabad for manufacturing these paints. We offer these products at affordable prices without compromising on quality. A robust Research & Development (R&D) team  and expert painters is our strength,” Srinivas Reddy told the media after the inauguration of the first Experience Centre.

Techno Paints floated Richwaves, a subsidiary, for the Italian finishes and luxury paints. “We showcase all our products at every experience centre starting with the just now opened Hyderabad Centre,” he said. 

New Experience Centre in Hyderabad… 

Techno Paints on Wednesday inaugurated its first Experience Centre near Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hitech City in the presence of Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Chairman, Ramky Group; C Shekar Reddy, National Vice Chairman, CII-Indian Green Building Council, G.Ram Reddy, Secretary - CREDAI National, Ch.Rama chandra Reddy past chairman, Telangana and others. 

Spread over 2,100 square feet, the new Experience Centre will showcase over 200 varieties of Italian and luxury finishes under Richwaves brand. “Richwaves is a testament to our company's R&D and manufacturing capabilities,” Srinivas Reddy added.

100% growth in consumption…

Demand for Italian and luxury finishes is on the rise in India. “The share of Italian finishes and luxury paints in the Indian paints industry is just less than 0.5% now. But their share is steadily going up and consumption has doubled even though many other competing varieties are coming into the market. These finishes are being widely used in high-end villas, bungalows, club houses, showrooms, pubs and hotels, etc. People are willing to pay premium price for unique quality paint products to have pleasant and majestic feel in their interior environment,” Srinivas Reddy explained.  

He further said that Techno Paints would provide customised finishes if requested by customers.  “All products are environment-friendly. We are making them with naturally-available materials like sand and limestone. They will last for decades,” he said.

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Russia President Putin arrives in Mongolia, know why he wasn't arrested despite ICC warrant?

Russia President Putin arrives in Mongolia, know why he wasn't arrested despite ICC warrant?

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Meet woman who was once paid Rs 25 by Mukesh Ambani, she once did mehendi for Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta when they...

Meet woman who was once paid Rs 25 by Mukesh Ambani, she once did mehendi for Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta when they...

Bank Holidays in September 2024: Branches to remain closed for 15 days across multiple states; check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in September 2024: Branches to remain closed for 15 days across multiple states; check state-wise list

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement