Tech Mahindra to hire 3,000 people after signs deal with Gujarat government

On Tuesday, Tech Mahindra revealed that over the next five years, it will hire 3,000 individuals in Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Representational Image
Tech Mahindra, country’s fifth largest IT services exporter announced on Tuesday that it will be hiring 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next five years
 
The company's current staff strength in Gujarat could not be immediately ascertained.
 
It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under its IT/ITeS (IT enabled services) policy on Tuesday. (Also ReadAfter Wipro, TCS another IT company announces up to 10% salary hike to employees)
 
The agreement will enable the company to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises, its managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said and appreciated the state for improvements in the ease of doing business.
 
An official statement said the government has so far signed 15 MoUs with domestic and global companies under the IT/ITeS policy which will generate approximately 26,750 skilled IT employment opportunities in the state.
