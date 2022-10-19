Tech Mahindra to hire 3,000 people after signs deal with Gujarat government

Representational Image

Tech Mahindra, country’s fifth largest IT services exporter announced on Tuesday that it will be hiring 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next five years

The company's current staff strength in Gujarat could not be immediately ascertained.

Also Read: After Wipro, TCS another IT company announces up to 10% salary hike to employees) It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under its IT/ITeS (IT enabled services) policy on Tuesday. (

The agreement will enable the company to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises, its managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said and appreciated the state for improvements in the ease of doing business.