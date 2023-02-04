Search icon
Tech layoffs 2023: More than 1 lakh IT professionals fired in January 2023 alone

Aside from Google (5,000), Microsoft (4,000), and IBM (3,900), many other IT businesses announced layoffs in the last month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Nearly one lakh IT professionals worldwide, mostly at businesses like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and others, lost their job in January, making it the worst month ever for tech workers. That's the equivalent of more than 3,300 IT workers losing their jobs per day at more than 288 businesses throughout the globe.

Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce are just some of the large IT companies that have reduced staff. Amazon lost the most employees in January, with 18,000, followed by Google with 12,000, and Microsoft with 10,000. Apple was the only major technology company to not lay off workers.

Other IT businesses that announced layoffs in the last month included Salesforce (7,000), IBM (3,900), and SAP (3,000).

According to the numbers compiled by Layoffs.fyi, in 2022 over a thousand businesses together let go of 154,336 employees.

This means that between 2022 and now, almost 2.5 million people have lost their employment in the IT sector. Over-hiring, uncertain global financial circumstances, significant tailwinds from the Covid-19 outbreak, and other factors were all cited by major IT firms as justifications for mass layoffs.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, has declared 2023 the "year of efficiency" after laying off 11,000 workers.

Also, READ: Which mutual funds have invested in Adani stocks? Here's the list

To cope with the worldwide crisis and economic worries, online marketplace OLX Group laid off 15% of its workers, or more than 1,500 people internationally, including in India, as part of a reorganisation.

BYJU, a prominent player in the edtech industry, has laid off another 15% of its technical staff.

(With inputs from IANS)

