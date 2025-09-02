Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

Tech giant Salesforce lays off thousands of employees: How many jobs have been cut and why?

After insulting Bipasha Basu, Mrunal Thakur MOCKS Anushka Sharma? Old clip of Son of Sardaar 2 actress saying 'she is not working' irks netizens

Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates

WATCH: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram after heavy rainfall

India decimates Kazakhstan 15-0 in Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Sukhjeet, Jugraj, Abhishek score hat-tricks

Former US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India: 'Largely due to...'

Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great

DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Tech giant Salesforce lays off thousands of employees: How many jobs have been cut and why?

CEO Benioff said on a podcast: "I was able to rebalance my head count on my support." With the move, the California-headquartered tech company has eliminated as much as 45 percent jobs in the support division. As of January 2025, Salesforce employed more than 76,000 people across all divisions.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 12:01 AM IST

Tech giant Salesforce lays off thousands of employees: How many jobs have been cut and why?
Salesforce's chief executive officer (CEO) Marc Benioff has confirmed the move.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Salesforce, a US-based software company, has has laid off 4,000 employees as artificial intelligence (AI) takes on a major portion of the firm's service operations. The thousands of job cuts have affected staffers in the customer support department. Salesforce's chief executive officer (CEO) Marc Benioff confirmed the move while recently appearing on the Logan Bartlett podcast, where he said the company had drastically reduced its support staff count from 9,000 to 5,000. Many companies around the world have cut roles due to AI, including the likes of tech giants Microsoft and Google.

What did CEO Marc Benioff say on layoffs?

CEO Benioff said on the podcast: "I was able to rebalance my head count on my support." With the move, the California-headquartered tech company has eliminated as much as 45 percent jobs in the support division. The decision marks a stark contrast to an earlier statement by Benioff, when he had said that AI would not lead to mass unemployment. Salesforce has also notably implemented AI in its sales operations, where AI agents are addressing a massive backlog.

Which other companies have cut jobs this year?

As of January 2025, Salesforce employed more than 76,000 people across all divisions, meaning that roughly 5 percent of the total workforce have been laid off. Salesforce has joined a growing list of tech companies that have laid off a large number of employees amid rapid AI expansion. Within this year, technology giants which have cut jobs include Intel, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Meta, among others.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after his 3 films flopped
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar Rao in Shahid: 'An actor was born'
Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar in Shahid
From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look
Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an e
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE