Tech giant Salesforce lays off thousands of employees: How many jobs have been cut and why?

BUSINESS
Salesforce, a US-based software company, has has laid off 4,000 employees as artificial intelligence (AI) takes on a major portion of the firm's service operations. The thousands of job cuts have affected staffers in the customer support department. Salesforce's chief executive officer (CEO) Marc Benioff confirmed the move while recently appearing on the Logan Bartlett podcast, where he said the company had drastically reduced its support staff count from 9,000 to 5,000. Many companies around the world have cut roles due to AI, including the likes of tech giants Microsoft and Google.
CEO Benioff said on the podcast: "I was able to rebalance my head count on my support." With the move, the California-headquartered tech company has eliminated as much as 45 percent jobs in the support division. The decision marks a stark contrast to an earlier statement by Benioff, when he had said that AI would not lead to mass unemployment. Salesforce has also notably implemented AI in its sales operations, where AI agents are addressing a massive backlog.
As of January 2025, Salesforce employed more than 76,000 people across all divisions, meaning that roughly 5 percent of the total workforce have been laid off. Salesforce has joined a growing list of tech companies that have laid off a large number of employees amid rapid AI expansion. Within this year, technology giants which have cut jobs include Intel, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Meta, among others.