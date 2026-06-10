TCS to sack more employees? IT giant hints at deploying equal number of AI agents

TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran says AI will increasingly work alongside employees, leading to slower hiring across the IT sector. While TCS does not plan layoffs, AI agents are expected to handle more tasks

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), believes the future workplace will be powered by a combination of human talent and artificial intelligence. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting, Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the technology giant expects hiring across the IT industry to slow as AI takes on a growing share of routine tasks.

According to Chandrasekaran, the day is not far when TCS could have as many AI agents as employees. He envisioned a future where digital agents and human workers collaborate closely, helping companies deliver services more efficiently while adapting to rapidly changing technology demands.

Hiring to continue, but at a slower pace

While concerns about job losses due to AI continue to grow globally, TCS has indicated that it is not planning large-scale workforce reductions. Instead, the company expects recruitment to become more selective as automation handles an increasing number of operational tasks.

The Indian IT industry, valued at around USD 315 billion, has traditionally relied on a labour-intensive business model. However, the rise of advanced AI tools has raised questions about how technology companies will balance efficiency with employment. Slower client spending, global economic uncertainty, and geopolitical challenges have already contributed to a moderation in hiring across the sector.

Chandrasekaran acknowledged that some tasks currently performed by employees will eventually be executed by AI systems. However, he stressed that technological transitions often create new opportunities even as they change existing roles.

New opportunities expected in the AI era

The TCS chairman noted that the shift toward AI-driven operations will not only affect individual companies but also reshape the broader technology industry and workforce. As businesses adopt AI at scale, demand is expected to grow for professionals who can develop, manage, monitor, and work alongside intelligent systems.

TCS has already seen strong momentum in its AI business. The company’s annualised AI-related revenue crossed $2.3 billion in the quarter ended March 2026, highlighting growing client demand for AI-powered solutions.

Looking ahead, Chandrasekaran predicted that artificial intelligence will become deeply embedded across the company’s offerings. He said he expects every stream of TCS revenue to include an AI component before the end of the decade.

As one of India’s largest private-sector employers, TCS’s outlook is being closely watched, with its AI strategy likely to influence hiring trends across the wider IT industry in the years ahead.