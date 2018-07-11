Headlines

Business

Business

TCS shares rise 4% after Q1 earnings

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose 4 per cent today after the company posted better-than-expected earnings. The stock after making a positive opening further jumped 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,948 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 04:10 PM IST



Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose 4 per cent today after the company posted better-than-expected earnings. The stock after making a positive opening further jumped 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,948 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

It was the top gainer in the Sensex pack during the morning trade. At NSE, shares of the company gained 3.98 per cent to Rs 1,949.90.

"TCS first quarter results were better-than-expected on all fronts against our/street estimates," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report.

Country's largest software exporter yesterday posted 23.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,340 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,945 crore in the same period previous fiscal, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

The Tata Group company -- which accounts for a lion's share of the group's overall profit -- saw its income from operations grow 15.8 per cent to Rs 34,261 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 29,584 crore a year ago.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its April-June quarter results today. Kicking off the earning sseason on a goo dnote, TCS on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 7,340 crore. TCS said its total income from operations stood at Rs 34,261 crore. 

In a filing to stock exchange BSE, TCS said its growth in the North America business was the highest in 12 quarters.

"We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with the growth engine firing on all cylinders. Our Banking vertical recovered very nicely this quarter, while other industry verticals maintained their momentum. With a good set of wins during the quarter, a robust deal pipeline and accelerating digital demand, we are positioned well for the future," CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Earlier in June, TCS informed its board has approved share buyback of up to Rs 16,000 crore.

The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, entails up to 7.61 crore shares or 1.99 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital.

"...Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today...has approved a proposal to buyback up to 7.61 crore equity shares...of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore...," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

