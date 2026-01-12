TCS Q3 Results: Ratan Tata's company's net profit falls 14% to Rs 10657 crore; check details

TCS's revenue from operations however, rose 5 per cent YoY to Rs 67,087 crore during the quarter under review.

TCS Q3 Results: The Tata Group IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has reported a 13.91 per cent decline in the December quarter, with a net profit of Rs 10,657 crore. This marks a 14 per cent YoY fall from the Rs 12,380 crore net profit reported in Q3 FY25. The firm's revenue from operations, however, rose 5 per cent YoY to Rs 67,087 crore during the quarter under review. TCS shares closed more than 1% higher at Rs 3,243 apiece.

TCS Q3 FY26 Earnings

Revenue at Rs 67,087 crore; up 2.0% Q-o-Q

Revenue in constant currency terms up 0.8% Q-o-Q

Revenue at USD 7,509 million; up 0.6 % Q-o-Q

Operating income at Rs 16,889 crore; 25.2% of revenue (excluding exceptional items)

TCS announces interim dividend, special dividend

The IT major declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 and a special dividend of Rs 46. The record date is January 17, and the payment date is February 3.