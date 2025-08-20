Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TCS layoffs: Why IT employees' union is protesting, and what Ratan Tata's company said

UNITE leaders demanded that TCS withdraw its decision and urged government intervention, warning that the actual number of layoffs could be higher than disclosed.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

TCS layoffs: Why IT employees' union is protesting, and what Ratan Tata's company said

TRENDING NOW

TCS news: Union of IT and ITES (UNITE) employees protested across several Indian cities, including Chennai, on Tuesday against the announced Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) layoff of 12000 employees and the government's inaction. The UNITE also alleged that ongoing job cuts could affect nearly 30,000 employees, a New Indian Express report stated. However, the Tata Group IT firm has rejected the claim, saying the reduction is limited to about 2 per cent of its global workforce, or roughly 12,000 positions.

What are the demands of UNITE?

UNITE leaders demanded that TCS withdraw its decision and urged government intervention, warning that the actual number of layoffs could be higher than disclosed.

Here's what TCS said

TCS has described the union’s allegations as 'incorrect and misleading', the company said in a statement to Business Line. The IT firm said the impact of workforce changes would remain limited to 2 per cent of its employees. TCS said the restructuring is aimed at building a 'future-ready organisation' with a focus on cloud, AI, and digital transformation. The company added that severance and transition support will be offered to affected employees.

READ | BIG win for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra bags order from govt company for...

TCS employees

The Tata Group IT firm, TCS, is among India’s largest private-sector employers. It has a workforce of over 600,000 worldwide. The company has a market cap of Rs 11.20 lakh crore as of August 20. Its shares closed at Rs 3,094.80 on Wednesday.

Layoffs in IT

The protests come as IT services companies continue to adjust workforce strategies. Nasscom, the industry’s trade body, has noted that firms may increasingly shift to product-aligned delivery models, which could lead to a reorganisation of traditional roles.

